PDP says membership drive of APC was extended over poor turnout

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration drive was extended for three weeks over poor public outcome that greeted the exercise.
The PDP in a statement on Monday by its Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan mocked the APC for becoming stuck with its phony exercise following serious confusion and disagreements following the busting of their plot to announce humongous fictitious figures and heavily padded membership register.
“Our party is already aware of the confusion in the APC after genuine report from the field indicated a huge reduction in APC membership profile, given that more than half of its members across the federation refused to revalidate their membership while most regular Nigerians who they approached, responded with vehement apathy.
“Nigerians are also aware of the bitter disagreement among desperate APC power mongers from Kogi, Lagos and Kaduna states over allocation of membership figures as well as location for final compilation of APC fictitious membership inventory.  
“The public now know why the APC desperately sidestepped its original membership register, in the fraudulent exercise, as revealed by the recent outburst of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed” the party stated.
PDP said that Nigerians have rejected the APC despite being lured with money in Taraba, Kogi, Imo, Kaduna and other states; despite the threats in Kano as well as attempt at night registration in Enugu and some other states.
It hold that the rejection only goes to validate the fact that majority of Nigerians are not ready to dine with the party.
The PDP counseled the APC not to waste its time with the shenanigan of an extension as such cannot change the reality of their rejection by Nigerians.

