CDS pledges continued protection of oil wealth

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Lucky Irabor has pledged continued protection of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s critical national assets and operational personnel spread across the country against criminality within the oil sector.
The CDS stated this on Wednesday while playing host to the Group Managing Director (GMD), NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari who was on an official visit to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.


The CDS noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and NNPC have over the years had long standing engagements with respect to protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.


Maj Gen Irabor added that the relationship of the two agencies of government would be advanced further with the visit of the GMD. 
Highlighting the operational benefits of NNPC to the sustainance of the nation’s economy,  the Defence chief disclosed that AFN under his leadership will  cooperate fully with the NNPC management towards providing the necessary framework that will enable the military support NNPC to operate optimally. 


The GMD, NNPC earlier in his remarks, reiterated that the NNPC would continue to seek the support and assistance of the AFN in order to protect its critical national assets and personnel across the country against oil theft, pipeline vandalism, economic sabotage and other sundry crimes.  


Mallam Kyari who congratulated the CDS and the Service Chiefs on their recent appointment, described the development as a turning point and new vista of opportunities for the NNPC and AFN. 


He maintained that NNPC will further engage with the AFN in order to further enhance the security of critical national assets for the economic wellbeing of the country.     

The meeting had in attendance, top NNPC Directors, the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Charles Oghomwen, Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj Gen Chikezie Ude and Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Rear Admiral Obed Ngalabak.


 Also at the event were the Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Air Force   Headquarters, AVM James Gwani and Chief of Training and Operations, Headquarters Nigerian Army, who was represented by Brig Gen A Abubakar.

