Justice minister advocates harmonious relationship between PSC, NPF

By Hassan Zaggi

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has called for a sustained working relationship between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

He made the call during the opening of a one-day Retreat organized by the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the PSC, for members of the Police Management Team, on Tuesday.

Such working relationship, he said, will translate to effective and beneficial outcomes.

It would be recalled that the PSC and the NPF have been on each other’s neck over issues of the recruitment.

The Minister assured that his Ministry was open to assist with any role that can help advance the efficient service delivery of the Police.            

Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP),  Mohammed Adamu, re-affirmed the commitment of the Force to enhancing internal discipline and professionalism among its workforce.

He insisted that personnel discipline and professionalism were key to national security.

According to the IGP,  the retreat provided an ample opportunity for the leadership of the force to, amongst other things, engage and strengthen the bond between the Nigeria Police and the Police Service Commission as part of efforts directed at addressing complex interplays between Police personnel and the members of the public, and generally improve police service delivery in the country.  

The IGP also noted that a resilient Police Institution and a strong Police Service Commission, bonded together by the overriding interest of our internal security, will evolve from the retreat. 

 Speaking, the Chairman , Police Service Commission, Alh. Musiliu Smith (IGP rtd), commended the Adamu for organizing the retreat which he believes would enable the PSC and the Police leadership rub minds and chart new ways of moving the Police institution forward.

He noted that though the functions of the duo are distinct, they are closely related, hence, the need for maximum collaboration and symbolic kind of relationship that will ultimately lead to the success of both given mandates.

