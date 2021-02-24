Strike: NLC Settles KAROTA, Tricycle Riders Rift

… As Tricycle Riders call off strike



From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) has resolved the rift between the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) and Tricycle Owners and Riders Association, reaching a pact to call off the strike.



Briefing journalists during a joint-press conference at the Club Road Headquarters of KAROTA, the state NLC chairman, Comrade Ado Minjibir, said the warring parties have agreed the sheathe their swords.



According to him, “arising from the impasse between the KAROTA and the leadership of Tricycle Riders/Owners Association, the leadership of NLC, TUC, JNC and KCSF summoned a joint meeting chaired by Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir (chairman NLC Kano state) with the MD of KAROTA with the aim of intervening to have amicable resolution on the matter of striking Tricycle Riders in the state.”



Comrade Ado Minjibir further stated that after extensive and fruitful deliberations, both parties agreed to toe the path of peace, as tricycle riders decided to call off the strike.



He, however, listed resolutions reached at the peace parley to include: “that all tricycle riders in the state are to pay a token tax of N100 daily as provided by the Kano state Revenue administration law, schedule 2 item 9 congestion charges amendment law 2017.



“That the first payment of N100 should be made through Remitter to enable data capture in Kano State Board of Internal Revenue/KAROTA Cyber which shall be done within two weeks time effective from today, 23 February, 2021 after which KAROTA will commence enforcement and the Cyber shutdown, so that nobody will access it to enable control.



“That the subsequent payment of N100 daily tax should follow by the tricycle operators which can be done through their android phone or Post (Point Of Sale) machine with an option of daily, monthly, quarterly, or yearly payment at the Cafe (which is not compulsory).



“That the Hire Purchase Owners will assist the tricycle Riders in the provision of additional Remitter points to enable members to make payment with ease.



” That the leadership of Organized Labour and Kano Civil Society Forum will continue to engage the leadership of Tricycle Riders/Owners Association in the state for smooth conduct of their business through public enlightenment, awareness activities and training on professional conduct to ensure peaceful co-existence in the state and hitch-free business atmosphere.



“That all tricycle riders in the state should write their number boldly at the back of each tricycle for easy identification and security purposes.”



In their separate remarks, the Managing Director of KAROTA, Hon. Baffa Babba Danagundi and the chairman of Tricycle Owners/Riders Association, Malam Mansur Tanimu, all agreed to the truce and commended the Organized Labour and Civil Society Organizations for their timely intervention.