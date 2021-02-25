21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Group lambast Gov Uzodinma over Okorocha’s arrest in…

FCT Administration moves to curb food insecurity

SMEDAN’s board member, Chima, dies in Abuja

PRODA DG accuses National Assembly members of handling…

SMEDAN rolls out MSMEs’ SELECT initiative

Energy projects lead to remarkable progress of China’s…

China achieves remarkable foreign trade progress in 2020

China achieves notable results in promoting energy conservation…

CDS pledges continued protection of oil wealth

FRSC retrains Peace Mass Transit drivers

News

PRODA DG accuses National Assembly members of handling contracts

By Gift Chapi Odekina 

The acting director general, Product Development Institute  (PRODA)  Mr. Fabian Okonkwo on Wednesday accused members of the National Assembly of controlling most  contracts at his agency.


Okonkwo made the accusation at the ongoing investigations into the procurement violation by the House of Representatives. 


Speaking before committee on public procurement chaired by Rep. Nasiru Ahmed, the embattled DG insisted that the contracts being investigated were awarded in full compliance of the Public Procurement Act, 2007. 


He further said that most of the jobs executed in the agency were done by highly placed individuals in the National and State Houses of Assembly.


“Mr. Chairman, honourable members, most of the contracts at PRODA belongs to senators and members of the House of Representatives”
Clarifying on the alleged opening of an unauthorized bank account, the acting DG said he was given approval by the board chairman of the agency.


Also, testifying before the committee,  the permanent secretary, ministry of science and technology, Mr Sunday Edet Akpan said it was not the ministry of science and technology that appointed the acting DG as required by law establishing the agency.


He also added that the actions of the acting DG in awarding some contacts were in violation of the public procurement Act, 2007.


According to the House committee, the acclaimed acting chairman of the board ought not to have assumed the office without communication from Mr. President who has the absolute power to appoint both the board chairman and it members.


In his reaction, the board chairman,  Comrade Daniel Onje who has stepped aside in view of the ongoing investigation  insisted that he has neither been suspended or sacked by the President adding that he is still the chairman pending the outcome of the probe.


“I am not an impostor as been painted by the committee members and Diran Ayanbeku group, only the president have the power to appoint and remove me from office, as we speak, the president has neither sacked me or suspended me. Rather, I was asked to step aside so that investigations into the issues of procurement will be carried out without interference.

“I am still the chairman until Mr. President daily’s otherwise. There is no allegations of corruption against anywhere and the DG was suspended on my recommendations. But I stepped aside for a smooth investigation”, he said.


Chairman of the committee, Rep. Ahmad however, told Onje that the permanent secretary, Mr. Sunday Akpan had confirmed that he was no longer the board chairman.

Ahmed ruled that all parties involved including Onje and his board members should return to the committee on Thursday for the continuation of the investigation. He said all concerned will be given room to make their presentations and defend themselves when the investigation reopens today.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

If you don’t like current lawmakers, get better people in 2023 — Lawal tells Nigerians

Editor

Southern Kaduna killings: OPSH arrests, parades 8 suspects

Editor

Northern elders want Igbo person among the service chiefs- Commend Buhari for change

Editor

Malawi Presidential Election: Rawlings applauds Court for rejecting bribes

Editor

Alor indigenes beg Kalu to run for President

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Jonathan, Traditional Rulers Congratulate FUO New VC

Editor

*PRONECO passes vote of confidence in Buhari*

Editor

Rivers community cries out over attack by thugs

Editor

End gridlock on roads, FCT minister tells FRSC

Editor

Expert seeks indigenous regularization of weight and measures in transaction

Editor

Coronavirus: FCTA shuts worship centres, markets, others

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More