23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Zamfara Govt. confirms abduction of female students

Breaking: Gunmen kidnap over 300 students in Zamfara…

Xi Jinping announces China’s eradication of extreme poverty

98 percent once-impoverished residents in China benefit from…

China’s cross-border e-commerce maintains robust growth

China’s import trade delivers increasing benefits to the…

Hebei’s Hutuo River regains vitality thanks to ecological…

Counter Terrorism: Defence Minister Advocates For Nigerian Army…

Kano Moves To Maintain Zero Tolerance To Counterfeit,…

Kano Govt. Promotes 130 Workers

Cover

Breaking: Gunmen kidnap over 300 students in Zamfara girls school

Gunmen have kidnapped over 300 schoolgirls in Zamfara State.


The abduction took place today’s early hours (Friday), according to reports.

The BBC Hausa Service reported that the school, Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was attacked by several gunmen in the early hours of Friday.


According to the report, over 300 of the schoolgirls were abducted.


The abduction took place 10 days after students, staff and family members were kidnapped at Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.


The students of GSSS Kagara are still with the abductors who maintain they must be paid ransom before they could be released. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

2019 Poll: APC NWC meets Senators

Editor

FG confirms receiving $322.51m Abacha loot

Editor

N48bn Scam: Perm Sec replies FG, clears self

Editor

Akerodolu, Obaseki’s victories, an indication of voters shift from the past, says APC campaign council

Editor

Oil-Producing Status: Enugu battles Anambra in Senate

Editor

Suspected Fulani herdsmen shoot man in Abia

Editor

BREAKING: Court suspends Oshiomhole as APC chairman

Editor

Igbo should forget presidency in 2023 except – Igwe Ugwuoke

Editor

Buhari seeks private investors in sports

Editor

Senate demands Eastern rail project in 2018 budget

Editor

Buhari signs deal with Switzerland on repatriation of stolen funds

Editor

Gambari assumes duty as Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More