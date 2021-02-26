Breaking: Gunmen kidnap over 300 students in Zamfara girls school

Gunmen have kidnapped over 300 schoolgirls in Zamfara State.



The abduction took place today’s early hours (Friday), according to reports.

The BBC Hausa Service reported that the school, Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was attacked by several gunmen in the early hours of Friday.



According to the report, over 300 of the schoolgirls were abducted.



The abduction took place 10 days after students, staff and family members were kidnapped at Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.



The students of GSSS Kagara are still with the abductors who maintain they must be paid ransom before they could be released.