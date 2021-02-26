Nigeria Set to commence 5G Network Implementation -FG

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Federal government on Thursday said the adoption of Five Generation Network in the country portends no harmful effect on the citizenry.

This is as government has concluded plans to commence implementation of the network in the country.

Minister of Communication and Digital Economy,Dr Isa Ali Pantami gave this assurance in Abuja yesterday at a Public Hearing organized by joint Senate committees on Communication, Science and Technology, ICT and Cyber Crimes and Primary Health Care on the impact of 5G Network on Nigeria.

According to the Minister, Federal government through its officials conducted investigations and researches on the health and security implications of the application of the 5G Network in the nation’s telecom industry and discovered that it portends no danger on the users.

“What we have started doing in 5G Network as my constitutional mandate we are only following the process of policy making are not yet there to deploy 5G but we are in the process. We are conducting research and investigations on 5G Network.

“I disagree with the submission of the sponsor of the motion that the report of World Health Organization would be out in 2022 but I tell you, the ready and I have a copy here.

“I invited all telecom operators in Nigeria, Minister of Defence and other Security Agencies and other stakeholders to carry out the trial of 5G Network trial in Our country.”

Continuing he said,”On the 19th of September 2020 the process of our trial to study the impact of 5G in Nigeria was approved by the federal government of Nigeria in some selected places such as Abuja, Kano,Lagos, Ibadan, Ogun, Taraba and Cross Rivers state in all these states we organized a trial and this is the process of our new technology adoption.

“On 25th of September 2020 we conducted a trial of 5G Network and in order to demonstrate the trial I had to submit myself and if there is any relationship with Covid 19 in the adoption of the 5G Network I should be thirst victim because I submitted myself for the trial. I am grateful to the almighty to date I have never contacted the virus and I did the test for at least 9 to 10 times. So if the rest any implication of either radiation as many people alleged then I should be the number one victim.

“The trial is the prove of consent trial and iris expected that after three months we would have completed it trial and submit our report.”

Pantami further ad that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of all the stages we have gone through in trial of the 5G Network trials.

“We have completed the significant aspect of our investigations and contacts and we are in the process of compiling our final position and that final position would be our draft policy which going to be presented to the Federal Executive Council.

“It is after submitting the National Policy of the FEC that Nigerian Communication Commission(NCC) can begin the implementation of the policy on 5G Network,” he said.

Earlier, in his address, President the Senate , Ahmad Lawan had challenged experts in telecom sector to come out with facts on the positive or negative impact of the adoption of 5G network on the citizenry of this country.