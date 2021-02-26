36 C
Abuja
Politics

PDP: National Auditor denies accusing Secondus of financial recklessness

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mai Adamu Mustapha, said that at no time did he accuse the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, of financial recklessness and sidelining the audit department in financial decision.


An online media had on Wednesday reported the National Auditor as accusing Secondus of financial recklessness and spending about N10 billion  without the approval of the audit department, in a memo he presented during a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC). 


But in a statement on Thursday, Mustapha denied authoring such a memo. He said that the NWC is enjoying a harmonious relationship with Secondus.
He stated that all the issues in the newsreport had already been trashed out by the NWC.


He said, “my attention has been brought to misleading reports in a section of the media on three memo I presented to the NWC for deliberation. 


“To say the least, I am shocked a routine memo can be so mischievously misrepresented in the media ostensibly to achieve a sinister purpose against our party. 


“For the avoidance of doubts, all the issues raised in the memo were exhaustively deliberated in the NWC meeting. 

“The deliberation was conclusive because on all the items raised, approvals were sought and granted by both the NWC and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party.

 
“I want to state clearly that I did not make any allegations of any form of financial impropriety against the national chairman, neither did I allege any form of misdemeanor on any member of the NWC. 


“The NWC is not divided as we are working in the collective interest of our party. 


“I urge the media to always crosscheck all the facts in a matter before going to press to avoid misleading the reading public”. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Leave a Comment

