Service To Humanity : Ganduje Plans To Host Rotary Day

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



Kano state Governor, Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has concluded plans to organize Rotary Day in celebration of The Rotary Club International on their efforts towards service to humanity.



Ganduje said he was motivated by avalanche of testimonies on Rotary’s humanitarian services across the globe.



The Governor who spoke through his Deputy, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, stated this on thursday while receiving the District Governor of Rotary 9125, Mrs.Jumoke Bamigboye on a courtesy visit in his office.



Ganduje promised to organize a Rotary Day in Kano, soonest.



According to him, the State Government has provided all necessary logistics and support required to ensure the successful hosting of the event.



He added that, “the State Government is proud of Rotary International due to the contribution it gave towards ensuring the eradication of polio virus in Kano and Nigeria at large.”



Speaking earlier, the District Governor of Rotary 9125, Mrs.Jumoke Bamigboye explained that the reason for choosing Kano to host the event is that, “Rotary International came to Nigeria through Kano,therefore, we have to come back to thank the people of the State for accepting us.”



She commended the commitment of the Kano State Government and the Emirate Council for their support in ensuring that people accept the polio virus vaccine.



“We must keep on with the routine immunisation,whenever a woman gives birth, we must protect the child through immunisation against polio virus,” she added.



She, however, expressed appreciation to the Kano State Government for accepting to host the Rotary Day.