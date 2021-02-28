ADC threatens court action against Gbajabiamila over defection

By our Reporter

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that it will challenge the illegal announcement of defection of one of its members in the House of Representatives, Hon Peter Makinde of Ondo East and West by the speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The party which dismissed the purported defection of Hon Peter Makinde to the APC as a joke taken too far, described such act as illegal and a plot to destabilise the party as well as undermine the integrity of the National Assembly.

The speaker had on 23rd February announced the defection of Hon Peter Makinde of Ondo East and West to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Speaking to newsmen at the weekend in Abuja, national chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu said his party is unaware of such defection, adding that there was no crisis in the party as required by the constitution to occasion such defection as claimed by Hon Makinde and the speaker.

He accused the speaker of the house for turning the green chambers to a poaching ground for the APC instead of legislating on serious security challenges that is bedevilling the country.

Nwosu who boasted that the ADC is being repositioned and committed to take over the presidency and wining more states in 2023 general election said it will take legal action against the speaker to recover the Party’s seat.

He said “On Tuesday, the 23rd , 2021, the speaker Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila started a wilful journey that will further undermine the integrity of the National Assembly by orchestrating the APC national poaching game into the house. This he did by illegally announcing that Hon. Peter Makinde of Info East and West decamped from ADC due to crisis to APC. As the world can see, except the speaker and his co travellers want to start a phantom storm in our party, ADC is intact and not just ready, but determined to take Nigeria to a great and new democratic leadership experience by taking over the presidency and winning most of the states in 2023 general election.

Therefore, interlopers like the honourable speaker must reverse all their meddlesomeness or face ADC in court. ADC will take the legal option if both the speaker and Makinde fail to hid reason and good judgement”