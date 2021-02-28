27.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over…

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi –…

FG launches COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all…

Nigeria: Insecurity, poverty, illiteracy, others caused by lack…

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Insecurity: Buhari, APC must tackle poverty, says PGF…

Police have left their primary post to occupy…

News

Amputee gets scholarship from Beyond Community Care Foundation

By Covenant Oluchi Ikedinobi , Awka

Beyond Community Care Foundation, (BCCF) a non- governmental Humanitarian organisation committed to Developing people, impacting lives and lifting Humanity has awarded Educational scholarship to miss Chidera Wisdom, an amputee and an SS3 student of GSS Garki Abuja in their home at Dei- Dei Abuja.

Miss Chidera Wisdom whose right leg was amputated at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu had her hopes of writing the 2021 WAEC and NECO examination restored after Beyond Community Care Foundation came to her rescue.

Miss Chidera’s passion for education was undaunted despite her disability, however her hopes of writing her WAEC and NECO was left hanging in the balance as her mother was unable to raise the needed finance to pay for her WAEC and NECO fees registration as their father abandoned them to their fate.

Beyond Community Care Foundation team led by its Project and Media Director, Amb Timothy Nwachukwu, Hajia Mariam, Mr Richard Ehimhen and Mr Samuel Francis visited the home of Miss Chidera Wisdom for fact finding and verification following the cry for help of her mother to the Chairman of Beyond Community Care Foundation.

Following the fact-finding visit to Miss Chidera Wisdom which confirmed the reality of the cry of her mother to Beyond Community Care Foundation.

The Humanitarian Foundation offered the amputee Miss Chidera Wisdom an Educational Scholarship and cash for the payment of her WAEC and NECO fees to enable her register and write the exam with the promise to sponsor her to the university as long as her results are good and she is willing to study.

The beneficiary and her family’s joy knew no bounds as they expressed their appreciation to the Organisation while praying God to reward the Chairman of the Foundation bountifully.

The foundation came into existence when appalled by the increasing rate of poverty, underdevelopment, unemployment and other issues ravaging Humanity.  A Humanitarian foundation aims at Developing people, lifting Humanity from poverty and hopelessness has stated it’s readiness to uplift the needy in Communities across Nigeria and beyond.

It is poised to provide access to health coverage for the sick, aged and rural poor in various Communities across the country, access to quality education for the brilliant poor but disadvantaged Children, access to clean water by drilling boreholes across the six Geo-political zone and beyond”.

Beyond Community Care Foundation observed that the prevalence of poverty today in our society has not only dwindled our economic situation but also deteriorated the development of our community.

Beyond Community Care Foundation notes that the plan for prosperity of the citizens must address a startling paradox as about two-third of the Nigerian people are poor despite living in a country with vast potential wealth.

Beyond Community Care Foundation expressed concern that there still exist enormous gap between policy formulation and implementation and the reality of the level of the development of the rural populace.

The group discovered rural dwellers experience depression, degradation and deprivation as many rural villages are immersed in poverty so palpable that the people are the embodiment of it.

In most rural area in Nigeria, basic infrastructure where they exist at all, are too inadequate for meaningful development.

Beyond Community Care Foundation stated that rural development in Nigeria should not be the concern of only Federal, State and local governments.

The group highlighted that it is important that individuals, communities, corporate organizations, non-governmental organizations and international organizations and agencies must be deeply involved in the efforts at eradicating poverty, enhancing rural development and the overall national development of the country.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Group task Buhari on insecurity in Ogoniland

Editor

Speaker extols executive, legislature relationship in Enugu

Editor

Kebbi records first case of COVID-19

Editor

Benue crisis: Ortom vows to arrest, prosecute trouble makers

Editor

Forest Guards: Enugu govt distributes motorcycles, bicycles to 260 wards

Editor

Benue ALGON chair tasks councillors, executive on harmonious relationship

Editor

Rape in Nigeria worse than COVID-19 pandemic, says Minister

Editor

Duties Ministry, RAPSON collaborates to tackle Community violence, human security

Editor

PHOTO NEWS: N’Assembly Leadership meets with Presidential Committee on COVID-19

Editor

Senate Links Killings, Banditry, Kidnapping to illegal Arms, Light Weapons proliferation

Editor

BENUE: Group Commends Ortom Over Appointment Of Ex Sun Correspondent, Others

Editor

COVID-19 Lockdown: Nigerians Express Satisfaction, Hails Army’s Conduct

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More