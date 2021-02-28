Amputee gets scholarship from Beyond Community Care Foundation

By Covenant Oluchi Ikedinobi , Awka

Beyond Community Care Foundation, (BCCF) a non- governmental Humanitarian organisation committed to Developing people, impacting lives and lifting Humanity has awarded Educational scholarship to miss Chidera Wisdom, an amputee and an SS3 student of GSS Garki Abuja in their home at Dei- Dei Abuja.

Miss Chidera Wisdom whose right leg was amputated at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu had her hopes of writing the 2021 WAEC and NECO examination restored after Beyond Community Care Foundation came to her rescue.

Miss Chidera’s passion for education was undaunted despite her disability, however her hopes of writing her WAEC and NECO was left hanging in the balance as her mother was unable to raise the needed finance to pay for her WAEC and NECO fees registration as their father abandoned them to their fate.

Beyond Community Care Foundation team led by its Project and Media Director, Amb Timothy Nwachukwu, Hajia Mariam, Mr Richard Ehimhen and Mr Samuel Francis visited the home of Miss Chidera Wisdom for fact finding and verification following the cry for help of her mother to the Chairman of Beyond Community Care Foundation.

Following the fact-finding visit to Miss Chidera Wisdom which confirmed the reality of the cry of her mother to Beyond Community Care Foundation.

The Humanitarian Foundation offered the amputee Miss Chidera Wisdom an Educational Scholarship and cash for the payment of her WAEC and NECO fees to enable her register and write the exam with the promise to sponsor her to the university as long as her results are good and she is willing to study.

The beneficiary and her family’s joy knew no bounds as they expressed their appreciation to the Organisation while praying God to reward the Chairman of the Foundation bountifully.

The foundation came into existence when appalled by the increasing rate of poverty, underdevelopment, unemployment and other issues ravaging Humanity. A Humanitarian foundation aims at Developing people, lifting Humanity from poverty and hopelessness has stated it’s readiness to uplift the needy in Communities across Nigeria and beyond.

It is poised to provide access to health coverage for the sick, aged and rural poor in various Communities across the country, access to quality education for the brilliant poor but disadvantaged Children, access to clean water by drilling boreholes across the six Geo-political zone and beyond”.

Beyond Community Care Foundation observed that the prevalence of poverty today in our society has not only dwindled our economic situation but also deteriorated the development of our community.

Beyond Community Care Foundation notes that the plan for prosperity of the citizens must address a startling paradox as about two-third of the Nigerian people are poor despite living in a country with vast potential wealth.

Beyond Community Care Foundation expressed concern that there still exist enormous gap between policy formulation and implementation and the reality of the level of the development of the rural populace.

The group discovered rural dwellers experience depression, degradation and deprivation as many rural villages are immersed in poverty so palpable that the people are the embodiment of it.

In most rural area in Nigeria, basic infrastructure where they exist at all, are too inadequate for meaningful development.

Beyond Community Care Foundation stated that rural development in Nigeria should not be the concern of only Federal, State and local governments.

The group highlighted that it is important that individuals, communities, corporate organizations, non-governmental organizations and international organizations and agencies must be deeply involved in the efforts at eradicating poverty, enhancing rural development and the overall national development of the country.