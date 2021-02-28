Anambra 2021: Okwenna visits Metu, seeks support

From Isaac Ojo, Nnewi



The former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metu, has commended “the humility, Industry, dedication, hardwork, capacity and character” of Dr. Ifedi Okwenna.

According to Metuh, the former Commissioner for Environment, Mineral Resources, Science and Technology in Anambra state, has remained one of the best performing commissioners that ever served the state government since1991.

He said his “strong political will, innovative ideas and determination to achieve results” are second to none which is what Anambra state needs now.



Chief Metu made the declaration when Okwenna led his “Ifedi Okwenna Victory Mandate Team”, to his country home at Nnewi, to celebrate and rejoice with him following the reversal of his incarceration by the apex court, as well as notify him of his governorship ambition



Earlier, Okwenna lamented the travails Metu passed through the biased judgement handed to him to truncate his ascendancy to National prominence, adding that he was overwhelmed by Metu’s strong will throughout his trial and incarceration, thanking God that “inasmuch as men will always do their wish especially when in power, God remains the ultimate judge and his is final”.



He reminded Metu that as a key leader of the party in the state, he and his colleagues must make sure that the candidate to emerge in PDP on the 26th June party primaries, “is one who can win elections and not a liability or another party’s pseudo flag bearer,” stressing that Anambra needs someone with character, capacity and competence.