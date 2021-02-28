Anambra Guber: Anambra Mandate for Change demands end to godfatherism, imposition of candidates

A Socio- political pressure group, Anambra Mandate for Change on Saturday called for an end to the practice of godfatherism in Anambra state.

The group made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of its stakeholder’s meeting adding that it is not ready to entertain godfatherism anymore in the state ahead of the November 6 gubernatorial election the state.

The communiqué signed by the group’s chairman, Comrade Charles Ideli and Secretary, Chief Fidelis Nwakwesili centered on the upcoming governorship election where it urged political parties to provide enabling and fair ground for aspirants contesting for the governorship seat.

The group which at the meeting declared its non-partisan stand also called for an end to the imposition of candidates on the people, urging party delegates in the state to shun money politics and political marketing which they said may subvert the wish of the people in the election.

The Chairman and convener of the group, Hon Charles Ideli earlier remarked that the overall aim of the group is to champion call for credible and quality leadership in Anambra state that will understand the plights of people of the state.

According to him, “The mission and vision is to bring change to the governance of Anambra state. The forum is a strong voice for Anambrarians to enthrone credible leadership in Anambra state.”

He noted that the previous governors in the state did not observe the critical condition of the people of the state stressing that whoever that will govern the state must have sound knowledge of the people at hand especially those in hard to reach communities and not imposing oversee based individuals on the people.

“Our interest is not to support any party or candidates but to seek eternal problem that has bedeviled the state which the previous governments have failed to spot,” he concluded.