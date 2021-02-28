27.5 C
Education

Dangote pays N4m to families of students killed by company’s truck

Dangote Group of Companies has paid N500,000 to each family of the eight students killed on January 23 when one of its trucks lost control at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

The Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the University made the disclosure in a statement issued on Saturday.

Mr Oluwasegun Obagunwa, its president said in the statement that the payment of the N4 million was made following several agitations led by the SUG.

“The Students’ Union Government wishes to announce to the students and the entire populace that the Dangote group of companies has reached out to all the families of the victims to pay them condolence visits.

“The N500,000 has already been paid to each of the families.

“We all know that there is no amount of money, items or valuables that can ever be compared to the loss.

“There are other on-going plans by the Dangote Group of Companies to further compensate the victims and their families in due time,’’ he said.

Obagunwa added that the students union would ensure that all further compensations were fulfilled to the families as soon as possible.

He prayed that the institution would never witness such a tragic event anymore.

