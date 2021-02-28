Ganduje donates N13 million to spinal cord patients, fire outbreak victim

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Sunday donated N10 million to 200 spinal cord patients who are to receive 50,000 each to support their Mag etc Resonance Imaging (MRI).

He also offered free medical care to all the spinal cord patients, just as he donated the sum of N4.66 million to Abdulrahman Ibrahim Wailari who recently lost seven family members to fire incident at Wailari Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

Ganduje who stated this while hosting the distribution of relief materials to refugees in Kano organised by the National Commission for Refugee, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs), said in recent times, his administration has supported 34, 180 persons affected by windstorm and 2, 816 persons affected by fire incidents.

He added that on the whole, over 47, 626 persons who suffered from different calamities have received tremendous support from the state government.

“We are going to support the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) treatment of 200 spinal cord patients in the state with N50,000 each making a total of N10 million.

“Also I am personally donating N3 million to Abdulrahman Ibrahim Wailari that lost seven relations to fire outbreak recently at Wailari Quarters in Kumbotso local government.

“He lost his mother two sons, his elder sister and her three children,” Ganduje stated.

He added that, “we are so cautious of the plight of those affected by calamities. We have offered free education to the children of Internally Dsipalced Persons who are camped in Kano as a result of Boko Haram insurgency in Borno state.