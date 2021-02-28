Gov. Finitiri makes history, builds first fly-over in North-East zone

AUSTIN AJAYI, in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, writes that Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Finitiri, is expanding the frontiers of infrastructural development in the state, and entered the history books becoming the first governor to ever nurse the idea to construct a fly-over in the North-East zone.

When the history of the infrastructural development of Adamawa State will be written, the name of Ahmadu Umaru Finitiri, the current governor of the Northeastern state, will not be found missing.

Though the two major towns in the state – Yola – the state capital and the airport city of Jimeta, had before his assumption of office, had good network of roads, Gov. Finitiri, nonetheless, stepped-up the construction of roads in these two cities.

That’s not all. The governor, elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), carved his name in gold, pushing away all impediments that dlseemed to have clogged developmental framework of his predecessors, thus becoming the first governor to construct a fly-over in that zone of the country.

Today, the state had become a Mecca of sorts, as many people from the region and beyond, frequent the state to behold the famous multi-million naira fly-over, which is situated at the popular Total Junction, in the northern part of Yola.

The multi-million naira fly-over project which was flagged-off in August 2020 by Gov. Fintiri is being constructed by Triacta Construction Company at the cost of ₦3,043,853,469.56, and is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame.

According to Gov. Finitiri, the fly-over is expected to end the perennial traffic gridlock that had crippled economic and social activities around the area.

There is no doubt that Adamawa State under the leadership of Gov. Fintiri, is on the path of sustainable development and progress, given his determination to walk the talk.

The governor knows that investing in infrastructure is the only way to drive economic growth, provide jobs, and deliver vital services to the state and the majority of its citizens.

This effort by his administration can also translate to opportunities for sponsors or investors that are keen on developing infrastructural projects in the state.

Indeed, the History graduate from University of Maiduguri, has made history by constructing a multi-million naira flyover, the first of its kind in the entire Northeast.

The exceptional commitment of the governor is making Adamawa work again and has gained momentum.

Gov. Finitiri infrastructural developmental agenda is not limited to Yola and Jimeta town, but covers the entire spectrum of the state.

Some of the ongoing projects are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

They include, and not limited to Mafia Road with fall out drain –1.2km; Zumo Street and link – 0.75km,Mbamba Street – 1.0km,

Others are Doctors Quarters –1.0km, Nyibango – Yolde Pate road with 2 span bridges totaling 3.185km, Weekly Scope Road – 2.1km, Bachure road – 3.185km, Philip Maken & Links 2.5km, Lagos Street – 1.5km, Falu Road and Links – 2.31km, Mambila and Jambutu Street – 2.7km.