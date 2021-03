By John Okeke

The Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the State of Qatar, Ambassador Yakubu Abdullahi Ahmed, paid a Courtesy visit to His Excellency, Abdulaziz bin Mubarak Al Mohannadi, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria in his office on Tuesday, 23rd February 2021.

The meeting was a familiarization visit by the Nigerian Envoy before his departure to his country of Accreditation. The two Diplomats discussed possible ways of collaboration in strengthening Nigeria/Qatar relations.