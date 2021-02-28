NLC pickets CAC, challenges RG Abubakar on N350m financial misappropriation

By Appolos Christian

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to openly defend himself of the N396 million financial misappropriation allegations it publicly alleged against him.

Ayuba Wabba, the President of NLC who stated this on Wednesday 24 February, 2021, when the union picketed the headquarters of CAC on the account of ill labour treatments; said that Mr Garba Abubakar, the RG of CAC was trampling on workers’ fundamental rights because workers exposed him of corruption.

Wabba went on to state that Abubakar in an act of corruption used N250million to build car pack, N86 million to upgrade CAC internet server, N35million to fumigate the agency against Covid-19, and N25million to paint zone 5 annex office of the agency.

“For the first instance, we will be here for 3 days. He should try to come out to address workers because we have raised some fundamental issue of how he used N250 million to build car pack, how he used N35million to fumigate office, N86 million to upgrade server, N25 million to paint office which is why he is afraid that the unions have exposed him. And that is why he is fighting the unions.

“So we are saying, we have raised this issue opening…so let him come out and defend himself. He is not fighting the unions because of membership but because the unions have exposed him. In Zone 5 he used N25 million to paint the office.”

The NLC President further said; “All the female workers with their husbands working here, he transferred them away and left their husbands here… causing problem is their various homes. So we are here to make the point and to ensure that workers’ right are not trampled upon. The fundamental issue is not about unionization, no, it is about respecting workers’ right. It is not about the issue of membership but about defending the workers’ right.”

Responding to the financial misappropriations, CAC Public Affairs Director, Duke Ukaga, said “Though I’m not into fumigation, we have a standard for fumigation considering the type and size of the building. I can assure you that our management cannot embezzle any government money.”

On the issued of transfers, he said “There is a standing rule in the public service about spouses working in the same department and office. For the reorganisation of the organisation, the management might in their wisdom post any staff anywhere. Even in their letters of appointment, it’s stated clearly that their appointment is at the pleasure of the Commission and they may be sent to work in any of the branches. So, for one to say that there have been unjustly sent somewhere, it’s not true.”