Sexual harrassment, intimidation, threat to life rocks RRBN

*As Court Orders Police Investigation

The Radiographers Registration Board Of Nigeria (RRBN) is presently enmeshed in a sexual harassment, threat to life and Intimidation allegations as a Chief Magistrate Court has ordered the Commissioner Of Police Of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to investigate the case.

A staff of the Board Mrs Vivian Mgboh had dragged Abel Baiye Ajibade, Ganiyu Olalere Opaleye, Moses Igbavboa and the Radiographers Registration Board Of Nigeria cited as 1st to 4th defendants in the suit with number Cr/05/2021 before the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Life Camp alleging sexual harassment and intimidation asking the court to grant her N20million as damages.

Specially Mgboh had through her Counsel D.O Ariku made a direct criminal complaint of joint act, criminal conspiracy to the RRBN to direct issuance of a query to her on June 7th, 2019, October 6th 2020 and November 12th 2020 to enable the 1st and 2nd defendants use their official position vindictively as the Hed Of Servicom and Head Of Administration to set up disciplinary panel with the Board against her contrary to Section 96, 83 and 104 of the Penal Code.

She alleged that the 2nd defendant who is the Head Of Administration Of the Board has over the years been using his official position to victimize, harrass, intimidate and instigate management staff including the 1st defendant to always misinform facts against her for declining his sexual advances by reporting same to her husband, the supposed friend to the 1st defendant.

She also alleged that “the 2nd defendant amidst all forms of discrimination and degradation amongst most staff against the complaint in the Board the 2nd defendant has vowed to use all means to jeopardize the complaint, including using the 1st defendant and other management staff of the Board to continue to instigate a query and threatening the life of the complaint.

She further averted that “for years the 2nd defendant has continued with this wicked animosity against her and have continued to use all malicious threat to surreptitiously subject her life both within and outside the work place and within the knowledge of the management into jeopardy. The 2nd defendant masterminded all the threats by the 1st defendant against the complainant and all other management staff of the Board in order to continue to scare the complainant at the work place to resign from the Board by fire or by force.

“That the 1st and 2nd defendants conspired with the 3rd defendant to use his office as the Head Of Human Resources to dent the complainant the necessary documents in connection of the Commission Of crime by the 1st and 2nd defendants and to also refuse to hand over the 1st and 2nd defendants to the Nigerian Police for discreet investigation regarding the complaint that is within the knowledge of the Board and his office as the Head Of Human Resources to the Board.

“The 2nd defendant who is the Head Of Administration Of the Board has over the years been using his official position to victimize, harrass, intimidate and instigate management staff including the 1st defendant who is the Head is Servicom Unit to always misinform facts against the complainant to the Board with the intent to set up disciplinary panel against the Complainant for declining his sexual advances and reporting same to her husband who is a friend of the 2nd defendant.

In a letter to the FCT Police Commissioner, Chief Magistrate Nweecheonwu Chinyere Elewe directed investigation into the allegations raised by Mrs Mgboh and that the First Information Report (FIR) should be ready within two weeks.

In the civil suit filed by Mrs Mgbo before the Federal High Court in Abuja with number Suit no. Fhc/abj/CS/67/2021 she is asking the Court for a declaration that the activities of the 2nd respondent in threatening her life on the 11th Of November 2020 “that moses is also an Executive member of the RRBN Co-Operative and that they have resolved to deal ruthlessly with me (applicant) the same way they dealt with Enderline and that I (applicant) must resign from the Board by force” While at work for the 4th respondents and causing serious fear on the part of the applicant is a commission of crime punishable under Section 396 of the Penal Code, Laws Of the Federation against the 2nd respondent.

A declaration that the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents arbitrary and continuing use of their positions as Head Of Administration, Human Resources and Servicom to severally harass, intimidate, discriminate and incite the 2nd respondent to constantly make false and malicious claim against the applicant with intent to cause the Registrar of the Board to set up disciplinary or administrative panel against the applicant is a crime punishable under sections 93,96 and 140 of the penal code, laws of the Federation.

The sum of N20,000,000 being special/exemplary damages against the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents for the excruciating pain and continuing violation of the applicant’s fundamental right gate and the refusal to provide requisite vital documents to the applicant for her defence as a result of the activities of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents against the statutory position of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria as amended and the Freedom Of Information Act 2011.