Zamfara abduction: Matawalle vows to rescue, closes boarding Schools

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

Barely 12 hours after the abduction of over 300 innocent students in Zamfara, the governor of the State, Bello Matawallen Maradun has ordered the immediate closure of all the boarding Schools in the State.

He also called on all the people of the State to embark on a special prayer that will attract the intervention of God for quick rescue of the abductees.

According to the governor who addressed a crowed of Journalists in respect of the unfortunate attack on the students, his administration will not relent in its efforts toward addressing the issue of security.

He also revealed that abducting the students of GGSS Jangebe which happened early hours of today will not discourage from making all efforts in ensuring the return of peace in the State whatever the odd and difficulties.

The governor who expressed concern over the abduction explained that presently a number of security operatives in the State, including the military, have stormed the whole area where the students were taken to, with a view to rescuing them and unite them with their families.

Speaking further, the governor stated that he has the optimism that the children will be found and brought back to their parents going by the adequate arrangement the government has made.

It is also expected, continued the governor, that the security operatives who are currently on a rescue mission, will do everything possible within their reach to succeed in finding the whereabouts of the students.

The governor therefore, after expressing his sympathy to the affected parents, also assured them of the readiness of his administration toward bringing the children to them.

He urged them to remain calm as government is not leaving any stone unturned in that direction.