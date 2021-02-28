27.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over…

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi –…

FG launches COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all…

Nigeria: Insecurity, poverty, illiteracy, others caused by lack…

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Insecurity: Buhari, APC must tackle poverty, says PGF…

Police have left their primary post to occupy…

Cover News

Zamfara abduction: Matawalle vows to rescue, closes boarding Schools

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

Barely 12 hours after the abduction of over 300 innocent students in Zamfara, the governor of the State, Bello Matawallen Maradun  has ordered the immediate closure of all the boarding Schools in the State.

He also called on all the people of the State to embark on a special prayer that will attract the intervention of God for quick rescue of the abductees.

According to the governor who addressed a crowed of Journalists in respect of the unfortunate attack on the students, his administration will not relent in its efforts toward addressing the issue of security.

He also revealed that abducting the students of GGSS Jangebe which happened early hours of today will not discourage from making all efforts in ensuring the return of peace in the State whatever the odd and difficulties.

The governor who expressed concern over the abduction explained that presently a number of security operatives in the State, including the military, have stormed the whole area where the students were taken to, with a view to rescuing them and unite them with their families.

Speaking further, the governor stated that he has the optimism that the children will be found and brought back to their parents going by the adequate arrangement the government has made.

It is also expected, continued the governor,  that the security operatives who are currently on a rescue mission, will do everything possible within their reach to succeed in finding the whereabouts of the students.

The governor therefore, after expressing his sympathy to the affected parents, also assured them of the readiness of his administration toward bringing the children to them.

He urged them to remain calm as government is not leaving any stone unturned in that direction.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Lekki Shooting Cover up: Buhari, Buratai, NBC DG Must Resign Now – CNPP

Editor

Benue killings: Presidency fingers Islamic State fighters

Editor

Attah Igala charges citizens on community service devt

Editor

FG votes N2.2bn Lagos Airport runway extension

Editor

FG committed to ending open defecation, says Minister

Editor

Military officer, 3 kidnappers killed in Kogi shootout

Editor

Timi Frank to Buhari: Your speech worse than COVID-19

Editor

Ganduje Cautions NBA Against Ethn, Religious Chauvisim

Editor

Southern Kaduna: Take decisive action to stop killings – Pentecostal Bishops, others urges Buhari, El-Rufai

Editor

Maina gives conditions to face trial

Editor

Reps probe $500m failed NigComSat satellite, insurance premium, others

Editor

Post COVID -19: FRC flags off retreat to avert impending recession

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More