27.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over…

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi –…

FG launches COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all…

Nigeria: Insecurity, poverty, illiteracy, others caused by lack…

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Insecurity: Buhari, APC must tackle poverty, says PGF…

Police have left their primary post to occupy…

Health

Health Ministry strengthens relationship with media to improve health indices

By Hassan Zaggi

The Federal Ministry of Health has taken steps to strengthen its relationship with the media in order to reduce to the barest minimum the ugly health indices of the country.

One of the steps taken by the ministry was a two-day meeting  it held with editors and media managers in Abuja, recently.

The meeting which was supported by a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO)- the Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), attracted editors and media managers from major media organisations in the country.

The meeting was both online and virtual.

Responding the questions from journalists, the Director Health Promotion Department of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs Ladidi Bako Aiyegbsu, said that the meeting was aimed at ensuring the media sector “understands what we do and we are also looking at strengthening the relationship that we have with the media so that we can work together in a way that the information on healthy lifestyle can be given to the general populace in a format that they understand in order for them to do basic things that will keep them healthy.”

She explained that the meeting was put together after realizing that there was poor health seeking behavior by the general public and the health indices of the country is generally very poor.

“When you look at the number women, children and men  that are dying is increasing and there are simple things that we do and if we stop doing them will prevent some of these deaths,” she said.

Speaking on her expectation at the end of the meeting, Mrs Bako said that: “My expectation from these two days engagement is to see that the media and the health sector are working together and speaking with one voice on how people can prevent habits that can lead them to ill-health.

“Looking at a situation where the media will be a friend to the health sector. The media can come to the health sector and ask questions, the media can come to the health sector and clarify issues that they do not understand very well.

“I am looking at a situation where the health sector can call on the media at any time to say that we need you to get this information to the general public and it will be done in a mutual understandable way. “

 In a goodwill message, the Coordinator of AHBN, Dr Aminu Magashi Garba, said that his organisation understands the crucial role that the media plays in shaping public opinion and influencing positive behavioural change for good health, hence, was pleased to support their participation in this meeting. 

Dr. Magashi who was represented by Dr Obinna Onuoha, said that AHBN’s expectation was that “this parley will open up new frontiers for a stronger, cordial and well-defined relationship of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigerian media in delivering prompt and accurate reporting on health issues as they unfold.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Polio: Ganduje Takes Routine Immunization Campaign To Hinterlands

Editor

NPHCDA trains over 200,000 PHC workers on Covid-19 response

Editor

FG, states spends 3.8b in nutrition in 3yrs as Senate advocates introduction of Nutrition Fund

Editor

Family Planning: 123m women lack access to contraceptives globally – Expert

Editor

Lasa Fever : One dead, Two Positive Cases Identify in Kogi

Editor

Nurses are over worked in Africa, WHO laments

Editor

Rivers Govt vaccinates residents against Yellow fever

Editor

NCDC backs Delta, Enugu to battle yellow fever

Editor

Nigeria needs 278m dollars annually to combat TB-Expert

Editor

Suspected lassa fever kill two doctors, pregnant woman in Kano

Editor

NPHCDA unveils 4-year plan, to focus on PHC strengthening

Editor

Covid-19: Nigeria indicate interest in trial of WHO vaccines

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More