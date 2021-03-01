27.5 C
Abuja
Cover

Kidnappers have taken over Nigeria – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) wants President Muhammadu Buhari to inform Nigerians if outlaws have taken over the country.

The organization’s question is coming as a reaction to the abduction of more than 300 schoolgirls of Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement, said the recurring kidnapping of students was shocking and must be stopped.

Ayokunle decried, “the ease” with which bandits and insurgents carry out daily attacks.

“It is totally embarrassing. When will this government give the citizens of Nigeria assurance that their lives and property are safe?

“Mr. President, where shall we go from here? Have the criminals taken over where there is legitimate government?”

The CAN leader said prayers were being offered but faith without hard work from the authorities would be in vain.

Ayokunle advised that all public secondary schools in the North be closed until security is guaranteed. He suggested additional recruitment into the Police.

“We also call for adequate funding, training, equipment for our security forces in order to enhance their performances nationwide.

“It is high time the government declared a state of emergency in the security sector of the country,” he added.

On Saturday, staff members, students and relatives abducted from Government Science College, Kagara, in Niger State, regained their freedom.

