Late Anita Akapson: Family demands 5bn compensation as errant officer serves jail term

he independent investigative panel on human rights violation by the defunct SARS and other units of the police heard a case extra of Judicial killing brought before it by Senator Nnenadi Usman and Mrs. Esther Akapson.

In her petition before the panel Mrs. Esther (mother of the deceased) narrated how on the 13 of October 2018 she received a call that her daughter Anita was shot by DSP Godwin. The deceased a graduate of Kent university was driving out alone from mess court estate katampe extention when her car was intercepted by a mazda car, the police officer shot the tires of her car, then shot her at close range an hour later a police backup van arrived the scene and and took her to gwarinpa hospital where she was pronounced death from bleeding as a result of loss from blood arising from the gun shot she said.

Narrating in tears Mrs. Esther told the panel how the family of the deceased have been traumatized and demoralize by the loss therefore the family is seeking for the sum of 5 billion naira as compensation against the police.

Counsel to the police DCP James Idachaba said the police in his wisdom has punished the officer in question by making him to answer for the crime he committed .Idachaba assert that Godwin was duly prosecuted, and convicted for 16 years in prison also the counsel maintain that he was like wise dismissed from the force for operational misconduct.

Meanwhile Idachaba told the panel that as long as the money for compensation running into billions is not provided by the police they have no problem with the family being compensated.

However counsel to the complainants Obinna Ogwu has said that no amount of money can assuage the family of their loss adding that the conducts of the police in general was despicable.

Chairman of the panel Justice Sulieman Galadima has urged the police to write a letter of apology to the family and also pay a condolence visit by a police high powered delegation, while the panel considers and make appropriate recommendation on compensation to the family. The matter has been adjourned for submission of report.