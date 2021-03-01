27.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over…

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi –…

FG launches COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all…

Nigeria: Insecurity, poverty, illiteracy, others caused by lack…

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Insecurity: Buhari, APC must tackle poverty, says PGF…

Police have left their primary post to occupy…

News

N’Delta group vows to protect NDPHC’s facilities

By Daniel Tyokua

A group, Niger Delta Assets, in conjunction with Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Abuja chapter, said it would continue to protect the gas stations and other facilities of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), to enable it realize the mandates of the company in the area.


Leader of the group, Gen Ebi Awagah, who made the pledge to journalists in Abuja also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to closely monitor the activities of the company to enable it deliver services to the people.


Awagah noted that the company requires adequate funding to enable it meet the vision and mission for its establishment.


Also, secretary -general of the organisation, Comrade Collins Obilor commended President Buhari for reappointing Barr Chiedu Ugbo as the managing director of the company, adding that the managing director has the ability and capacity to deliver service.


Obilor noted that the managing director, since his appointment, has brought stability, good governance, sincerity and team work among the workers and contractors in the company, adding that he should continue in that direction.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Bride-to-be abducted weeks to her wedding in Jigawa

Editor

Activities of HYPREP in Ogoniland extremely slow – CEHRD

Editor

Lassa Fever: Death rises to 41 in Ondo

Editor

Alledge N1.2bn fraud: Ex INEC chair Maurice Iwu seeks case transfer to Abuja

Editor

Kebbi Partners UNIDO For Industrial Development

Editor

FG launches integrated medical outreach programme

Editor

CAN kicks against FG’s action on CAMA

Editor

Discrimination against older person attracts six months jail

Editor

We’ve reduced kidnapping to barest minimum – Gov. Bello

Editor

Rivers Education Commiss calls for reform in legal education

Editor

Haruna Ungogo, Nigerian ambassador to Jordan, is dead

Editor

*Lawyers draw battle line with Senate over Armed Forces Commission Bill*

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More