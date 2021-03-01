N’Delta group vows to protect NDPHC’s facilities

By Daniel Tyokua

A group, Niger Delta Assets, in conjunction with Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Abuja chapter, said it would continue to protect the gas stations and other facilities of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), to enable it realize the mandates of the company in the area.



Leader of the group, Gen Ebi Awagah, who made the pledge to journalists in Abuja also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to closely monitor the activities of the company to enable it deliver services to the people.



Awagah noted that the company requires adequate funding to enable it meet the vision and mission for its establishment.



Also, secretary -general of the organisation, Comrade Collins Obilor commended President Buhari for reappointing Barr Chiedu Ugbo as the managing director of the company, adding that the managing director has the ability and capacity to deliver service.



Obilor noted that the managing director, since his appointment, has brought stability, good governance, sincerity and team work among the workers and contractors in the company, adding that he should continue in that direction.