Police arrest 40 suspects along Abaji, Gwarinpa, Asokoro, Mabushi axis

By Hassan Zaggi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, has arrested 40 suspects for different offences along Abaji, Gwarinpa, Asokoro,Jabi-Daki biyu and Mabushi axis.

Some of the offences included car snatching, drug peddling, armed robbery and public nuisance.

A statement by the Command Spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, disclosed that the suspects were arrested during coordinated raids and patrols in the last week of February,2021.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one White Toyota Hilux, 1 ash colour Toyota Corolla, 1 locally fabricated rifle, 21 unexpended cartridges and one fabricated marking gun.

The statement revealed that two suspects including Olamide Atanda 29, Osas Raphel 32years were arrested for snatching a vehicle after attacking and trampling their victim along Lugbe axis.

All the suspects have been arraigned in court except the car snatching syndicate, they will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigation.

“We enjoin residents to remain calm, law-abiding and comply with all COVID-19 regulations, meanwhile the Command wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

“The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line : 09022222352,” the statement noted.