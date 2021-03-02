2023: APC inaugurates Constitution review Committee

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday inaugurated an eight man Committee to commence the review of its construction

The party is currently operating under a constitution that was written in 2023, when the legacy parties agreed to come together to form the APC that led to the party’s winning of the 2015 elections.



Speaking while inaugurating the Committee on behalf of his Chairman, at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja, Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, noted that party Constitutions are the set of written rules by which political parties, structure and organize their affairs, adding that at the formation stages, “parties will often adopt the minimum requirements needed to secure registration, but as a pro-people party, the APC”.



He emphasised that the party leadership believes that in rebuilding the party, there must be reforms that reflect the current trends and aspirations of the owners of the party – that is the people, the masses.



“Of course, no Constitution is perfect and law itself is not a finished product, but, work in-progress.



“Our party has grown quite large in the last few years and is poised to become the largest party in the continent with the on-going membership registration and re-validation exercise, hence we must have a set of laws that is near-perfect, byfilling the lacunas!



“Therefore, your work is well set-out for you. Your individual capacities in this regard are not in doubt and we expect you to work as a team to harness these abilities for the overall benefit of theparty.



“The party expects that inputs will be taken from critical stakeholders, advocacy groups and party members. All previous efforts in this wise shouldalso be countenanced.”



Speaking on behalf of tthe members of the Committee, the Chairman, Professor Tahir Mammal, who appreciated i theamiable Chairman of the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and members of the Committee for entrusting them with the task of retuning the PrincipalInstrument which governs the affairs of the APC.



“No doubt, arising from the operation of the Constitution of the party and activities of the party for close to a decade now, a lot has happened that the Constitution of the party did not envisage, both in the structures and organ of the party, relationship amongorgans and officers, processes etc that may require a second look.”



The Committee, which has one month to complete it’s job, however requested for inputs from stakeholders In order to make the exercise all inclusive