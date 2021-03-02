24 C
BREAKING: Buhari Declares Zamfara No Fly-Zone, Bans Mining Activities

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that Zamfara State be declared a no fly-zone.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of National Security Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Monguno said the President had also approved a ban on mining activities in Zamfara to stop the rising insecurity.

The NSA, who also revealed that all non-state actors had been placed under surveillance, said the federal government would not hesitate to use kinetic means to restore normalcy in the country.

He said defense and intelligence organisations had been charged not to allow the country slide into anarchy.

Monguno added that the President charged the new service chiefs to reclaim all areas under the control of bandits, insurgents and kidnappers.

“We can no longer avoid to lose lives while operating within the legalities. We are not going to blackmailed . The government has the responsibility to assert its will.

“Citizens can reside wherever they want to reside . Anybody who is a criminal should be brought to book. The president has also warned against ethnic profiling. We have have enough of chaos .


“Any individual that thinks he can cause disunity, should have a rethink,” he said.

The five-hour meeting held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa Abuja was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others were the Ministers of Defence, retired Major General Bashir Magashi, Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola as well as Chief of Defence Staff Major General Lucky Irabor, Service Chiefs and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.
The meeting held amidst the rising cases of kidnapping and banditry in the country

