CP Dikko parades 9 notorious kidnappers, 8 armed robbers, other criminals

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



In less than one week after taking the baton as Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko has paraded nine notorious Kidnappers and eight dare-devil armed robbers, including drug dealers, phone snatchers and cattle rustlers who have been terrorising Kano residents.

Briefing journalists at the Bompai Police headquarters at the weekend, CP Dikko said on the 21 February, 2021, a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by SP Shehu Dahiru arrested one Ibrahim Alhaji Ado, of Gamji Village, Ningi LGA of Bauchi State at Gomo Village, Sumaila LGA Kano State.



“On investigation, the suspect confessed that, in the month of December, 2020, he conspired with three others of the same address, went to a Village in Kachia LGA, Kaduna State and kidnapped one unknown man, took him to a forest and held him hostage, demanded and collected ransom of N900,000.00 before they could release the victim.



“He further confessed that, on the 17/02/2021 at about 0230hrs, they went to Kachia Village and rustled two cows and took them to a market in Bukutu Area of Plateau State and sold out at the rate of N490,000.



“On arrest, the suspect was found in possession of money, sum of N450,000.00 suspected to be part of the proceeds of the sold Cows. Suspect will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.”



According to the police boss, “on the 15 February, 2021 a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by SP Shehu Dahiru while on surveillance patrol at a suspected criminal hideouts in Tiga Town, Bebeji Local Government Area, Kano State arrested the following suspects: Habibu Idris, Umaru Haruna, Dauda Ismail, Ashiru Sani, Kamilu Abdullahi, all of the same address.



“On spot search, one locally made revolver using 12 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, four empty cartridges and two mobile phones were recovered from them. Investigation is in progress.” He further stated that, “on the 5 February, 2021 a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by SP Shehu Dahiru while on working on credible information arrested one Sade Yusuf, ‘m; 25 years old, of Ruwan Kanya Village, Rano LGA, Kano State.



“The suspect has been in the wanted list of the Command for being involved in a case of kidnapping at Kwabe Village in Kwanar Dangora, Kiru LGA, Kano where one Abdulhamid Ahmad, ‘m’, was kidnapped.



“His Pontiac Vibe Motor Vehicle and the sum of N400,000.00 were robbed and the sum of N1,000,000.00 was collected as ransom. Suspect confessed to the kidnapping and admitted that he is an expert in handling AK-47 Rifle which he learnt in a bandit Camp outside the State.”



Working on credible information that some hoodlums planned to kidnap someone at Fansuwai Village, Sumaila Local Government Area, Kano State, on the 22 February, 2021, at about a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by SP Shehu Dahiru arrested the gang leader of the syndicate, one Tukur Ali, popularly known as Mai Rakumi, 25 years old of same address before they could perfect their plan.



Suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned four other members of the syndicate.

He also confessed of being involved in the kidnapping of one Rahman Malam, 14 years old of same address on January, 2021 where N500,000.00 was collected as ransom.



He added that on the 13 February, 2021, a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by SP Shehu Dahiru, while working on credible information arrested one Umar Ibrahim, alias Bammi, 29 years old of Sala Quarters, Bauchi State.



On investigation, suspect confessed to have involved in a series of kidnapping within Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi States alongside his syndicate members. The suspect also confessed of being involved in the kidnapping of one old man at Gujungu Town, Taura LGA, Jigawa State where they collected a ransom of N500,000.00.

According to him, “on the 13 February, 2021, a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by CSP Alabi Lateef, while on surveillance patrol along Kano Eastern Bye-pass, arrested one Sulaiman Yusuf of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters Kano and Abdullahi Lawan, of Katsina State in possession of a stolen Volkswagen Golf Wagon Motor Vehicle.



“On investigation, the suspects confessed to series of theft of Domestic Animals, such as Goats, Sheeps, etc. in Kano. Investigation is in progress,” he added. He said on 15 February, 2021 a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by CSP Alabi Late efforts, while on surveillance patrol along Hotoron Arewa Quarters Kano, intercepted a green Volkswagen Golf Saloon Motor Vehicle driving by one Mansur Abubakar, ‘m’, 39 years old of Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State, conveying; Nura Dahiru of Sauna Kawaji Quarters, Kano, Amir Mohammed, of ‘Yan Kaba Quarters Kano, Nura Mohammed, of Sauna, Kawaji Quarters, Kano.



“On Spot search, different varieties of food stuffs and Shop Breaking Implements were recovered from them in the Vehicle. On investigation, suspects confessed that, they broke a shop at ‘Yan Kaba Quarters and stole the recovered items.



“They also confessed to series of Shops Breaking in Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi State using the same Operational Vehicle. Investigation also led to the arrest of one Lawal Abdullahi, ‘m’ 59 years old of Rimin Kebe Quarters Kano, who confessed to have bought numerous stolen food items from the suspects,” he stated.

CP Dikko stated that on the 24 January, 2021, based on distress call, O/C Anti Daba Squad SP Bashir Musa Gwadabe led a team of Operation Puff-Adder to Nassarawa Hospital Roundabout by Race Course Road Kano and arrested one Abba Sabiu of Danladi Nasidi Housing Estate Kano in possession of one sharp knife and a handset suspected to be a robbed property.

He added that on the same date a group of hoodlums in possession of cutlasses, knives, sticks and other dangerous weapons attacked the following and robbed them of their valuable properties including their handsets infinix S5 belonging to Aisha Abdullahi, Paviour handset belonging to Precious Chimaka Okechukwu, one Infinix 06 and Tecno T80 belonging to Abdullahi Sadi, one Samsung Galaxy A7 belonging to Mujahid Garba, one Vivo Y. and Gionee M5 handset belonging to Lawal Ali, one Gionee M5 belonging to Sadiya Mukhtar, one Iphone 7 belonging to Bashir Mustapha Bako.



“The victims were on their way to their various destination after closing from fitness exercise at Race Course training ground Nassarawa GRA Kano. The suspect led operatives to the arrest of his syndicate members, one Yassir Abubakar, of Yakasai Quarters and Bello Dahiru of Kofar Nassarawa Quarters Kano respectively.



The suspects confessed to the crime and mentioned the following as their receivers: Mas’udu Abbas a.k.a Uduwa of Kofar Nassarawa Quarters Kano, Abdulsalam Nuhu a.k.a Nesmar of Samegu Quarters Kano, Abba Tijjani of Gabari Quarters Kano and a notorious and most wanted receiver of robbed properties Ibrahim Ahmed a.k.a Pillars of Kofar Mata Quarters Kano.



“The suspects confessed to have bought uncountable robbed handsets from hoodlums. When search was conducted in the house of Ibrahim Ahmed a.k.a Pillars, 409 different types of SIM Cards were recovered which he confirmed to have removed the SIM Cards from some of the robbed handsets he bought from hoodlums and other handsets snatchers.



“Ibrahim Ahmed a.k.a Pillars also confessed to have been extended to Niger Republic leading to the recovery of 12 different types of handsets. Investigation is in progress.”

CP Dikko said on the 15 February, 202, a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by CSP Alabi Late efforts, while on surveillance patrol along Court Road by Eketen, Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano arrested Mustapha Adamu, Madu Muhammed, Abdullahi Mohammed, Usman madu, Ruwanu, Abdullahi Hamidu, all of Maiduguri Borno State.



“On investigation, suspects confessed to be indigene of Maiduguri, Borno State and came to Kano purposely for mobile Handset Snatching and Theft. Eight stolen handsets were recovered from them.



“Investigation also led to the arrest of one Usaini Nura of Brigade Quarters Kano, a tricycle operator of the syndicate. He confessed to be paid N 10,000 in each operation.



“All suspects confessed to a series of mobile phones snatching/theft. I have ordered that, the case have been transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department for discrete Investigation,” he said.



According to him, on the 22 February, 2021 a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by CSP Alabi Lateef while on Intelligence-led patrol at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, arrested one Ya’u Abdullahi, of Gubichi Village Ikara Local Government Area, Kaduna State with Two Motorcycles, HP laptop Computer, five Knives, (two with blood stain) , seven different types of mobile phones, one Samsung Tab, two key pad phones, five Wrist watches, two rings, one face cap, six USB cables, While three other suspects escaped.



He said on investigation, the suspect confessed that, they are four in number and came from Kaduna on the same date and broke in to many Houses in Rijiyar Zaki Quarters Kano robbed the stated recovered properties.



More so, on 18 February, 2021 a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by CSP Alabi Lateef while on surveillance Patrol along Na’ibawa Quarters Kano arrested one Saminu Sa’id of Naibawa Quarters Kano driven one Toyota Vibe Motor Vehicle, blue in Colour.



On investigation, the suspect confessed that he conspired with three others and stole the Vehicle. Further investigation conducted at the residence of the suspect led to the recovery of, two Master Keys, (Covi), three motor vehicle particulars, two motor vehicle plate numbers and three fabricated motor vehicle Keys.



Suspect confessed to have stole 15 motor vehicles in different places within the state.

CP Dikko said on 20 February, 2021 a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by led by CSP Alabi Late efforts, while on Surveillance patrol along Zaria Road Kano arrested one Ibrahim Mathew, of Ikara L.G.A, Kaduna State with a Hyundai Motor vehicle, Ash in colour without documents.



He said, “on Spot Search, a Master Key (Cori) and an extra Key were recovered from him. On investigation suspect confessed that, they stole the Motor Vehicle from Abuja and they use to take the Vehicles to Niger Republic and sell.

“The owner of the vehicle was identified and contacted. I have ordered for discreet investigation for more recoveries and arrest. The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.”



The police boss said on the 23 February, 2021 a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by CSP Alabi Late efforts, while on Surveillance Patrol along Kano Gezawa Road, arrested one Usman Ibrahim of Sauna Quarters Kano in possession of five bags of Sorrel (Sobo).



On investigation, the suspect confessed to have stole the items from a Stationary Truck at Gunduwawa Quarters Kano. The suspect confessed to a series of theft of food stuffs at different places. Suspect will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.



He said on 22 February, 2021, a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by SP bashir Musa Gwadabe while working on credible information, arrested one Sunusi Abdu, in Ajingi Local Government Area, Kano State in possession of large quantities of Fortin injections, Exol Tablets, Diazapam Tablets suspected to be for intoxication.



“On investigation, suspect confessed to be a primary school teacher and he has been selling intoxicating drugs to the youth for over 10 years,” he added.



He said the case have been transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation. Suspect will be charge to court upon completion of investigation.



According to him, On the 23 February, 2021 a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by SP Bashir Musa Gwadabe, while raiding criminal hideouts and black spots arrested Rabiu Sayyed of Yakasai Quarters Kano, Abdulrahman Abdullahi of Sallari Quarters Kano, and Bala Sa’idu of Jaen Quarters, Kano.



“Each suspect was arrested in possession of Knife. Suspects confessed to be syndicate of Mobile Phone Snatching and theft. Investigation is in progress,” he added.



CP Dikko, said on rigorous patrol and raiding of criminal hideouts by the Command’s Teams of Operation Puff-Adder, on the 19 February 2021 a team of Operation Puff-Adder led by CSP Mannir Maiduguri, while on surveillance patrol at Danwaire primary School, Sabon Gari Quarters Kano, recovered one AK-47 Riffle, empty Magazine, one Live Ammunition and one empty shell, all burnt and abandon near a toilet of the school.