How we intercepted over N60bn worth of drugs in six weeks – Marwa

Chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Maj-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has announced a seizure of large cache of drugs worth over N60 billion in the past six weeks across the country.



He explained that the recent seizure of over 230 tons of cannabis in Edo state remains the largest seizures ever made in the history of NDLEA, made possible through the implementation of their maxim, “which is, offensive action and the renewed commitment of our personnel”.

Marwa spoke during a courtesy visit to the Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri in Yola.



He commended the governor for his support for the state Command of NDLEA and pleaded for more “because of the enormity of the problem”.

Speaking, Gov. Fintiri called on governments at all levels in the country to join hands with the NDLEA in the war against drug abuse before the scourge destroys Nigeria.

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Gen. Marwa to lead the NDLEA, Fintiri said, “as our son and leader in Adamawa, we are proud of your achievements within the short period of coming on board.

“You have demonstrated capacity as an Army General by carrying out this assignment for the good of Nigeria.”

He promised to continue to support the drug war by building a rehabilitation centre for the Agency and creating Drug Control Committees in the 21 local government areas in the state.

According to him, “ there can’t be better time than now for governments at all levels to join hands with the NDLEA in the war to kill the menace of drug abuse, otherwise the scourge will destroy the country because all the crimes ranging from insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, rape and others thrive on drug abuse.

“This means NDLEA is very central to the survival of the country and as such, I want to appeal to President Buhari for appropriate funding of the Agency so that it can function appropriately.”

Addressing leaders of the Muslim Council of Adamawa state after leaving the Government House, the NDLEA boss told them the Agency has been doing a lot in the renewed fight against drug abuse, and called for their support.

“Unless we take drastic steps against drug abuse, the scourge is capable of destroying our country.

“We need the support of our religious leaders to prevent our youths and women from getting into drugs.

“We need you, in your sermons, lectures to talk to our people while we continue to do our best to cut drug supply, ensure demand reduction through preventive strategies”, he added.

In his response, Chairman of the Council, Malam Gambo Jika, said given the damage inflicted by drugs in North America, Nigeria cannot afford to wait till the current situation gets worse.

While promising to mobilise the Islamic community in the state to support the work of NDLEA, Malam Jika said “given your antecedents, we have no doubt that you will succeed in your current work.

Gen. Marwa also visited the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Mustapha, to seek the partnership of the traditional institution and support of the emirate to create drug control committees in every community in the state because of the enormous influence of the monarch not only in Nigeria but also beyond the shores of the country.

The NDLEA equally met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in the state during which he sought the support of the clerics.

Chairman of CAN in the state and the Catholic Bishop of Yola, Most Rev. Dr. Dammy Mamza, assured that all Christians in the state would support the Agency in its war against drug abuse.

Marwa later held another meeting with the leaders of NURTW, RTEAN, tankers drivers, PSN, ACPN and other stakeholders at the state Command of the Agency after which he met with officers and men of the.