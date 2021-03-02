Insecurity: Gov Sule raises alarm on Boko Haram regrouping in Nasarawa

From Beauty John, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi A Sule of Nasarawa state, Monday, raised alarm over renewed activities of Bokoharam and the influx of Fulani herdsmen into the state.

Governor Sule made this disclosure at the Security Council Meeting held at the government house in Lafia, the state Capital.

The governor, deeply concerned about the security challenges across the state despite all efforts, said the meeting was held to brainstorm and proffer possible solutions to the security issues and prevention of further outbreak.

“From what we have seen so far, there are renewed activities of these dislodged bandits. We have the bandits that were in Uttu, in Toto local government area which were dislodged, and thanks to our security agencies for the good work you have done in dislodging them.

“Unfortunately, a lot of them being members of Darul Salam that turned into Bokoharam have now regrouped in places like Bakwano, Kabusu, Panda, Ba’ashabiyar, Ambaka, and Dangida Rayi in Nasarawa, Karu and Wamba local government areas respectively,” he said.

According to the governor, due to crisis in SouthWestern states of Ondo and Oyo, that has forced a number of Fulani herdsmen to relocate, unknown Fulani herdsmen in their numbers have started to seek refuge in Nasarawa state, especially in Wamba, Karu, Doma and Awe LGAs.

Sule said, having noticed the trend of kidnapping of boarding school students in some states, measures have been put in place by his administration, to ensure the safety of students across the state.

He stated that aside air surveillance, highly trained security personnel have been deployed to some boarding schools across the state, especially the ones most likely to be targeted.

“For the watch out, we have also engaged security patrol , especially for the military in Wamba LGA, because of the Government Girls Secondary in Wamba, in Garaku because of the Government Girls Secondary , in Udege area, in Panda area, around Gitata because of the activities there.

“We have also sent watch out to Wuse Akere and Tunga area, as well as Toto , Umaisha Uge and Gadabuke area,” the governor added.

Governor Sule commended president Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu for granting his request by sending Special Forces of the Mobile Police Force to the state.