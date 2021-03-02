No casualty in Army Hq fire incident



By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that no casualty was recorded in the minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja Tuesday morning.



A press release by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima blamed electrical fault for the fire.



He said “The incident which happened at about 10.15am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.



“The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.



“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex.



Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru has commended those that promptly put out the fire.