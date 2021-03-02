27.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over…

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi –…

FG launches COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all…

Nigeria: Insecurity, poverty, illiteracy, others caused by lack…

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Insecurity: Buhari, APC must tackle poverty, says PGF…

Police have left their primary post to occupy…

News

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all nor begrudge those who drink-Gov Ikpeazu

By Ignatius Okorocha

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has debunked as fallacy  insinuation by Senator Smart Adeyemi that he is a drunkard saying he neither drinks nor begrudge those who drink.

Senator Adeyemi had penultimate week on the floor of the Senate , while contributing to debate on  a motion on general insecurity in Nigeria , veered off by calling Ikpeazu , a  Champaign drinking Governor  who has no time to give people of his  state good governance , let alone , ensuring  security of lives  and property.

The Governor in a nutshell , is a drunkard , the very reason , no tangible development is taking place in the State and some other states being governed by unserious governors ” , Adeyemi had alleged .

Reacting to the allegation at the book launch of the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe ( PDP Abia South), at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre  on Monday,Governor Ikpeazu said he doesn’t drink at all , let alone , being  a drunkard. 

” I don’t drink at all and I don’t begrudge those who drink , making me to wonder what prompted the allegation .

” Leadership demands  decorum and high sense of responsibility , the very reason why those privileged to have the calling by virtue of occupying position of leadership must be cautious in what they say or  do .

” I’m not planning to take up the person who made the reckless allegation because in the words of Chinua   Achebe , a man whose clothe was taken at the River Bank by a mad man needs to be cautious by not running nakedly after the mad in order not to  create a scenario of  not knowing who is mad between the two of them by onlookers ” , he said .

Ikpeazu who was the Special Guest of Honour at the book launch titled : “Made in Aba “, commended Abaribe for writing the book which according to him, is all about resilience and can do spirit of the Aba people in particular and Ndigbo in general.

” It is good that the Senate Minority Leader , wrote the story of his life , his people and that of Nigeria as captured in the book because if you don’t write your story , other people will write it in a very distorted way “, he said .

Continuing he said,”But in this book though I have not seen or read it, I think that the caption points to something and that is the tenacity and never dying spirit that Aba, exhumes, represents and reflects and that encapsulates the personality of Distinguished Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe.

“Aba does not bother about taking fall because Aba is sure it will rise all the time it falls. And Aba is not deterred by anything in size, whatever. That is the African traders and the Lebanese, and we produce everything that China can produce.”

The Chairman of the occasion , Mr Peter Obi , said Abaribe represents what a legend should be globally by speaking truth to power at all times .

Meanwhile former  Senate President and Secretary of Federal Government( SGF)Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has described Senator Abaribe as a colossus. 

According him,”The controversy in the life of Sen Abaribe started as deputy governor to former governor Orji Uzor Kalu. I think I have to say that a public without controversy is not complete. 

“There must be a time you will challenge the statuesque. There must be time you must take a stand that everybody will not be comfortable with. There must be a time you will stand out whether people like it or not and I think that would have dotted the history of Senator Abaribe. 

“It a history that is dotted with firm conviction or issues whether the crowed goes the same with him or against him he will stand his ground, he will make his point, he will push his point and he will defend his point.

Other dignitaries at the book launch were the Senate  Deputy Leader , Senator Robert Ajayi Borroffice ( APC Ondo North) who represented the President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan , the Minister of State for Health , Senator Olorunnibe Mamora and many of the serving Senators.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nigerian Navy promotes 203 officers to senior rank

Editor

NCPC chair commends Bauchi gov on peace, unity

Editor

Moles in army sabotaged Buratai’s fight against terrorism – HURIWA

Editor

*Ex-serviceman writes PMB over dangerous implication of armed forces commission*

Editor

Eid El Kabir: Gov Sule,Dr Al-Makura promises to provide good governance to Nasarawa people

Editor

Amaechi seeks $3 bn for the rehabilitation of Port-Harcourt – Maiduguri rail line

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Over 161 persons trafficked during Covid-19 lockdown – NAPTIP

Editor

‘Take my life instead of destroying my Cannabis farm’- suspect begs NDLEA

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Don’t allow resident doctors embark on strike, Cleric appeals to FG

Editor

Endure pains, Catholic bishop admonishes new priests

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More