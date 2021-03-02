Senate Confirms New Service Chiefs

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of the Service Chiefs President Muhammadu Buhari appointed in January.

Those confirmed are: Maj. Gen. Lucky lrabor as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff (CNS); and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao as Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

Their confirmation followed the consideration of a report of the Joint Senate Committee on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force chaired by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Wamakko, in his report, said the nominees possess the requisite knowledge and expertise.

In his remarks, Senate President Ahmad Lawan urged the new service chiefs to take the fight to bandits and other criminals.

Lawan said the situation where bandits attack schools and kidnap hundreds of students is not acceptable.

“This is becoming an industry and we have to unravel these people are and keep our country safe,” he said.

He also called for inter agency cooperation between the security agencies.