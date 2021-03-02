27.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over…

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi –…

FG launches COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all…

Nigeria: Insecurity, poverty, illiteracy, others caused by lack…

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Insecurity: Buhari, APC must tackle poverty, says PGF…

Police have left their primary post to occupy…

Politics

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi – Ikpeazu

Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Monday stated that he cannot respond to Kpgi West senator, Smart Adeyemi’s recent outburst against him, last week, at the floor of the Senate

Senator Smart Adeyemi, APC, Kogi West had described Governor Ikpeazu as a drunkard, while reacting to Abia state education system

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who spoke at the book launch of Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, likened any response to Adeyemi’s outburst to “when a mad man takes your clothes while bathing and you take off after him naked, no one will know who is mad between the two of you.”

He stated that if he responds to Senator Adeyemi, society may not be able to differentiate between him and the Senator.

The governor said, “I don’t drink at all. And I don’t begrudge those who do. What you say, the things you say and where you say them speaks a lot about who you are

“According to Chinua Achebe, If a mad man takes your clothes while bathing and you take off after him naked, no one will know who is mad between the two of you.

“I share in the joy of today’s event because I understand the place of history in the life of the people. The caption points to the tenacity that Aba exudes. Aba does not bother about taking a fall because it is sure it will rise figure, that is why we are better traders”

Recall that the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi, APC, Kogi West, had last week taken a swipe at Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, alleging that he is a drunk.

According to Senator Adeyemi, governor Ikpeazu is a Champagne drinking Governor. Senator Adeyemi poured vituperations on the Abia State governor while contributing to a motion titled, “Urgent need for the Restoration and Revalidation of the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria” and sponsored by PDP Senator, Adi Odey Stephen, from Cross River North.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Sen. Eze, Onah, others, extol Gov Ugwuanyi’s performance at Nsukka unity rally

Editor

APC youths to interface with governors, ministers on project inspections tours

Editor

Imo PDP Exco: Court strikes out suit seeking sack of Charles Ugwu, others

Editor

Imo Police launches investigation into death AA senatorial candidate

Editor

Political Parties, Observer Group Congratulate Prof Yakubus’ Re-Appointment As INEC Chairman 

Editor

Gov. Obaseki condemns attack on his campaign train at Oshiomhole’s ward

Editor

Respite for Gov. Uzodimma as Imo APC factions collapse structure

Editor

APGA repositioning for 2023, says Anyanwu

Editor

Bayelsa: APC demands fresh poll as Oshiomhole writes INEC

Editor

Onuigbo Calls for Improvement in Women’s Participation in the Renewable Energy Sector

Editor

Kogi : Gov. Bello Dissolves 21 Local Govt. Councils, Prepares for Council Polls

Editor

Ondo guber: Buhari promises free and fair poll

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More