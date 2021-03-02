Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi – Ikpeazu

Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Monday stated that he cannot respond to Kpgi West senator, Smart Adeyemi’s recent outburst against him, last week, at the floor of the Senate

Senator Smart Adeyemi, APC, Kogi West had described Governor Ikpeazu as a drunkard, while reacting to Abia state education system

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who spoke at the book launch of Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, likened any response to Adeyemi’s outburst to “when a mad man takes your clothes while bathing and you take off after him naked, no one will know who is mad between the two of you.”

He stated that if he responds to Senator Adeyemi, society may not be able to differentiate between him and the Senator.

The governor said, “I don’t drink at all. And I don’t begrudge those who do. What you say, the things you say and where you say them speaks a lot about who you are

“According to Chinua Achebe, If a mad man takes your clothes while bathing and you take off after him naked, no one will know who is mad between the two of you.

“I share in the joy of today’s event because I understand the place of history in the life of the people. The caption points to the tenacity that Aba exudes. Aba does not bother about taking a fall because it is sure it will rise figure, that is why we are better traders”

Recall that the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi, APC, Kogi West, had last week taken a swipe at Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, alleging that he is a drunk.

According to Senator Adeyemi, governor Ikpeazu is a Champagne drinking Governor. Senator Adeyemi poured vituperations on the Abia State governor while contributing to a motion titled, “Urgent need for the Restoration and Revalidation of the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria” and sponsored by PDP Senator, Adi Odey Stephen, from Cross River North.