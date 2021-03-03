25.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nigerian Veteran Broadcaster and Actor, Sadiq Daba is…

Rep Onyejeocha bankrolls WAEC fees of all public…

Reps move to introduce direct payment for utility…

Senate moves to establish Hospital to treat leprosy,…

Alleged bribery: EFCC absolves its former prosecutor, Obla…

BENUE: Killers Of Chief Terkura Must Face Justice,…

Plateau approves livestock transformation bill; to commence ranching,…

Cattle, foodstuff dealers call off strike as FG…

FG gives approval for Mobile Operators to establish…

Reps to investigate allocation of crude oil under…

Cover

Igbo can’t afford another war — Uwazurike

The leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazurike, has warned that Ndigbo cannot afford another civil war.

Uwazurike, who also founded the Biafra Independence Movement (BIM), ststed this at a press conference in Owerri on Monday.

He also cautioned the leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on inciting Igbo youths against​ the nation’s security agencies.

He warned the youths in BIM to shun Kanu’s agitation, describing the IPOB leader as a “nobody, who only wants to put them in harm’s way”.

According to him, “those agitating for war know they can’t defeat Nigeria but they​ want to enrich themselves, so they have continued to deceive our youth.

“Igbo cannot afford to go to another war with Nigeria and at no point should they be incited into hostilities with the rest of Nigeria.

“Mobilising youths against their leaders and constituted authority is what we should guard against because we cannot defeat Nigeria”.

He advised the South-East and South-South governors to urgently checkmate the calls for war in their area and ensure the zones were not turned into crisis.

Uwazurike applauded Gov. Hope Uzodimma for the way he handled the crisis in Orlu and advised that Igbos should not attract negative attention to themselves.

The MASSOB leader further advised the governors to take over the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to ensure the outfit was not deployed for mischievous purposes.

He further recommended that the network be trained and equipped and made to work in synergy with the police and other security agencies.

He encouraged Ndigbo who want to contest the presidency in 2023 to start their consultations now, saying that they had the right to run for the nation’s highest office. (NAN)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Minimum Wage: Kano Govt Reiterates Commitment To Pay N30,000

Editor

Criminal Justice: FG rolls out new sentencing guidelines

Editor

Benue: Army arrests Gana’s deputy in girlfriend’s room

Editor

Scores killed as explosions rip through Beirut, Lebanon

Editor

INSECURITY IN ZAMFARA Shinkafi writes Buhari, VP, Service Chiefs, others

Editor

COVID-19: Kano Assembly Members Donate N5 Million , LG Chairmen 50% Of Salary To Kano Fund Raising Committee

Editor

COVID-19: FG lifts ban on religious gathering, but…

Editor

APC Crisis: 2023 presidency sparks dirty fight between Govs, party leader over Oshiomhole

Editor

President Buhari Condemns Benue killings

Editor

Kebbi: YauriRigata Cultural Festival to hold Feb 20

Editor

Breaking: Appeal Court Affirms INEC’S  Deregisteration Of Political Parties

Editor

Nigeria has made remarkable progress in SDG targets, says presidential aide

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More