Two die after receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

By Our Reporter/NAN

Two South Korean citizens, who had multiple underlying diseases, died after receiving AstraZeneca’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, media reported on Wednesday, citing official sources.

Both people were receiving treatment at long-term care hospitals in the province of Gyeonggi, which form the Seoul Capital Area.

According to state news agency, Yonhap, the first person was in the 50s.

Hours after being vaccinated on Tuesday morning, the patient began to show symptoms of heart failure and experienced difficulty in breathing but recovered after receiving emergency care.

However, the symptoms recurred the next morning which led to the person’s death.

The second person, a 63-year-old man, with cerebrovascular disease, also died on Wednesday morning, four days after receiving the vaccine.

He had shown severe symptoms, such as a high fever and pain all over the body, since the day following the vaccination.

Health officials are yet to establish whether the deaths were caused by side effects from the vaccine, the news agency however added.

South Korea uses the AstraZeneca vaccine for medical staff and patients in nursing homes, but has banned it for senior citizens aged 65 and older, as data on the vaccine’s effects on the latter was insufficient. (Sputnik/NAN)