25.9 C
Abuja
Cover

Zamfara Insecurity: ‘No-fly-zone’ not the solution, says Gov. Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has reacted to the decision of the National Security Council to declare Zamfara State as a no-fly zone.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), disclosed at the end of National Security Council meeting on Tuesday that declaring a ‘no-fly-zone’, placing non-state actors on surveillance and rejigging strategy were part of the processes for fighting insecurity.

Monguno also announced that the federal government had banned mining activities in the state.

But reacting when the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, visited him on Tuesday, Matawalle said he is not sure the federal government understands the dimension of the security situation in the state.

He said: “It seems the Security Council doesn’t understand the peculiar nature of the security problems in Zamfara state, but if they decided to take such action and declare a no-fly-zone, let them go ahead.

“I am not afraid of any body and I must add that the problem of insecurity in the state predated my administration.

“Nigerians are waiting to see the outcome of the Security Council resolution to see if these bandits would be crushed. 

“If the federal government fails to crush them after this resolution, then Nigerians will understand that they only sat and serve themselves cups of tea, nothing more”.

The governor further said he had started investigating those behind the abduction of students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jengebe, Zamfara.

Speaking earlier, Gov. Fayemi said the federal and state authorities must work hard to put an end to the spate of kidnappings in the country.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state accompanied Fayemi on the visit and his state shares boundaries with Zamfara state.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

