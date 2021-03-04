23 C
Bandits raid houses in Abuja

*Shoot pregnant woman, abduct husband, two others

The Nigeria Police on Thursday confirmed that bandits raided a rural Abuja community, Kwaita, in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The criminals, we gathered, shot a pregnant woman and abducted three other persons, including her husband.

However, an Assistant Superintendent of Police Maryam Yusuf, the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, said the Command rescued one of the kidnap victims after a fierce gun duel with the kidnappers.

She explained further that a Police officer sustained unsubstantiated injuries in the process of repelling the kidnappers, adding that efforts were being made to apprehend the kidnappers and rescue the victims.

One of the residents confirmed that the incident happened around 11pm on Wednesday and that the kidnappers invaded the houses of their victims and whisked them away after shooting sporadically.

The source added that the pregnant woman was hit by a stray bullet.

“The entire community was thrown into panic because of the sporadic gunshot. 

“They wanted to take the woman along, but when they discovered that she sustained bullets wound and she is pregnant, they spared her,” the source stated.

He said the pregnant woman has been taken to an undisclosed hospital in Gwagwalada for treatment.

