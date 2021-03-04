23 C
Companies bid for valuation of forfeited properties to FG

By Amen Ejekwonyilo


The Chairman of the Interministerial Committee on Disposal of Forfeited Assets to the Federal Government, Mr. Dayo Apata (SAN), has disclosed that a total of 398 Estate Surveyors and Valuers Requested For Proposal (RFP) to bid for the valuation of the forfeited assets.Apata, who doubles as Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Federation hinted that out of the 398 estate valuers that indicated interest for the RFP, 355 submitted theirs while 6 firms were rejected.

Apata said the bid process for the procurement of Estate Surveyors and Valuers on d forfeited assets was aimed at ensuring “transparency and value for money”.

“Upon the inauguration of the committee, what we decided to do is to have evaluation stages which all the assets will reflect the market value so that at the end of the day, the government will be selling or disposing all the assets within the value that can  ascribe to them.

“So what we have done is to get expert in the field, and let them value the forfeited assets in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure value for money, transparency and accountability in every assets disbursed.

“That is the essence of this assignment.”After this stage, we will go into auctioning stage and we will also have to go for auctioneers who are experts in its in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure value for money, transparency and accountability in every assets disbursed.

“That is the essence of this assignment.”After this stage, we will go into auctioning stage and we will also have to go for auctioneers who are experts in it” Apata said.
The Attorney General of the Federation and  Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), inaugurated the interministerial  committee on November 9, 2020.

The composition of the 22-man interministerial committee was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 27, 2020.

