Family announces passage of notable journalist, Chief Uche Ezechukwu

By Daniel Tyokua
The Ezechukwu family of Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State, in consultation with the Igwe of Amesi-in-Council, have announced the transition of Chief Aloysius Uchenna Ezechukwu, Onukwube 1 of Amesi.He was the Chairman, Editorial Board of The AUTHORITY Newspapers. 


In a statement by Chief Oliver Ezechukwu (Ezeebunafo), “Uche departed this world on Friday, February 26, 2021 in Abuja, Nigeria, aged 68.


“Chief Uche Ezechukwu, as he was popularly known, was a notable Writer, well-respected Journalist, reputable Columnist, Publisher and Media Consultant. “He contributed over 2,000 articles, reports, essays, commentaries to all media genres in Nigeria and globally. 


“As a Polyglot, Uche Ezechukwu wrote and spoke fluently in English, French and German languages. “He also had working knowledge of Spanish and Hausa languages.


“Chief Ezechukwu had a successful career that spanned over four decades in journalism, media management, re-branding and reputation management that took him across Nigeria and internationally. “He established newspapers, and magazines as well as managed many hitherto ‘untouchable’ political organisations and individuals, turning the tide in their favour.


“At various times, he wrote weekly columns for many newspapers, including The Satellite, Nigerian Tribune, Leadership, The Sun and The AUTHORITY newspapers. “He was also a member of the Editorial Board of Daily Trust and The Union, and chairman of Editorial Board of The AUTHORITY newspapers. 


“Chief Ezechukwu was also the author of several books, including but not limited to: Abacha, The Man and The Myth (1997); In God’s Hands (1999); The Land of The Risen Sun (2008); Ojukwu, The ‘Rebel’ I Served (2012).


“He was a nationalist, patriot and bridge-builder who deployed his skill, talents, network and energy to forge frontiers of unity, inclusiveness and progress of our dear country Nigeria, as well as a strong voice for the Igbo people of Nigeria. 


“A member of the Igwe-in-Council, Chief Uche Ezechukwu held the traditional title of Onukwube 1 of Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State”.


Cief Oliver added that the funeral program will be announced in due course, while requesting “for prayers at this time for his wife, children and the entire Ezechukwu family, as we mourn our dear father, husband, brother and friend”.
