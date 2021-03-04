How Nigerian military killed deadly bandit ‘Rufai Maikaji’

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Combined forces of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Airforce has killed a deadly bandit leader ‘Rufai Maikaji’.

An announcement by the Kaduna State Government on Thursday said ‘Rufai Maikaji’, and his gang was terrorising the State.

The gang is being held accountable for the killing, kidnapping and cattle rustling in many communities in Giwa, Igabi and Chikun LGAs

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said the leader and dozens of his fighters were killed around the fringes of Malul Forest in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, by Nigerian Air Force jets in an aerial interdiction conducted in concert with the Nigerian Army.

Aruwan said the aerial missions in which the bandits were killed were conducted in late February.

He said the bandits sighted the ground troops and escaped from Anaba village of Igabi LGA where they killed some citizens, burnt houses and kidnapped some locals.

According to Aruwan, the prompt response by the Air Force platforms “ended the reign of terror maintained by ‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his bloodsucking accomplices.”

Among the areas raided by the syndicate were: Iyatawa, Garke, Kumfa, Bakali, Karau-karau and Galadimawa, Anaba, Kerawa, Hashimawa, Sabon Birni, Buruku general area and parts of Chikun LGA axis of Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

“‘Rufai Maikaji’ is said to have begun his ignoble career as an errand boy to some deadly bandits in and around Sabon Birni general area of Igabi LGA.

“From this position, he grew to become a household name in banditry,” the Commissioner said.