23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

10 most concerned topics for the Two Sessions…

China energizes rural development with digital technologies

“Earn to spend”: How consumption view of young…

China guides e-commerce sector to greener path of…

Again, troops engage Boko Haram at Marte

NDLEA owes staff over N4bn – Brig-Gen. Marwa

Army deny reports of desertion by 12 officers,…

Group backs call for EFCC, ICPC’s probe of…

C’ttee of Vice-Chancellors appoints Prof Abdulkareem as chairman

PHOTO NEWS

Cover

How Nigerian military killed deadly bandit ‘Rufai Maikaji’

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Combined forces of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Airforce has killed a deadly bandit leader ‘Rufai Maikaji’.

An announcement by the Kaduna State Government on Thursday said ‘Rufai Maikaji’, and his gang was terrorising the State.

The gang is being held accountable for the killing, kidnapping and cattle rustling in many communities in Giwa, Igabi and Chikun LGAs

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said the leader and dozens of his fighters were killed around the fringes of Malul Forest in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, by Nigerian Air Force jets in an aerial interdiction conducted in concert with the Nigerian Army.

Aruwan said the aerial missions in which the bandits were killed were conducted in late February.

He said the bandits sighted the ground troops and escaped from Anaba village of Igabi LGA where they killed some citizens, burnt houses and kidnapped some locals.

According to Aruwan, the prompt response by the Air Force platforms “ended the reign of terror maintained by ‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his bloodsucking accomplices.”

Among the areas raided by the syndicate were: Iyatawa, Garke, Kumfa, Bakali, Karau-karau and Galadimawa, Anaba, Kerawa, Hashimawa, Sabon Birni, Buruku general area and parts of Chikun LGA axis of Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

“‘Rufai Maikaji’ is said to have begun his ignoble career as an errand boy to some deadly bandits in and around Sabon Birni general area of Igabi LGA.

“From this position, he grew to become a household name in banditry,” the Commissioner said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

CoVID19 Update: three dead as Nigeria’s confirm cases jump to 782

Editor

Corona Virus: Reps reject motion to evacuate Nigerians in China

Editor

#ENDSARS Protest: Businessman files $1bn suit against Twitter CEO

Editor

Buharia��s Failures: Wea��ve been vindicated a�� S/East Senators

Editor

Tinubu cannot deliver unpopular candidate, says PDP

Editor

Reps alledge plot of mass killing in Southern Kaduna after Sallah

Editor

Corona Virus : Our mission in Nigeria to remain open, says British envoy

Editor

Training for new SWAT personnel kicks off Sunday

Editor

Covid-19: NASS shuts down all activities till April 7th

Editor

FG commences Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration 2021 activities

Editor

BREAKING: Buhari extends IGP Adamu’s tenure for three months

Editor

Military not interested in political power a�� DHQ

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More