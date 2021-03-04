25.9 C
Crime

Police arrest suspect with N6m counterfeit notes in FCT

By Hassan Zaggi

Police Operatives attached to Wuye Division in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have  arrested a  27-year-old Kamal Haruna, Frank Onoja , Adejoh Steven  and 60 years old Guede Nelson, for being in possession of counterfeit Naira notes.

Five million seven hundred-thousand-naira (N5,700,000) counterfeit naira notes.

The suspects confessed to using the notes to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old lady, Charity Timothy, has been arrested by operatives attached to the Galadimawa Division in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for one chance robbery along Durumi axis.

Also arrested with her, according to a statement by the FCT Police Command, is one Sunday Godwin who is 23 years old.

The statement was signed by the Command Spokesperson, Yusuf Mariam and made available to journalists in Abuja, Wednesday.

The suspects, the statement noted,  confessed to terrorizing residents along that axis.

Exhibits recovered from them include a red colour Volkswagen reg no. BWR 903 HE.

Other suspects arrested for one chance, fraud and armed robbery along Durumi, Wuye and Kafe-Life Camp axis include Anthony Gambo, and Haruna Musa.

They are said to be members of a seven-man robbery syndicate arrested by Police Operatives from Life Camp during routine patrol, after attacking and robbing a school at Kafe-Life Camp.

All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

The Command, therefore, advised residents of the FCT to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352.

