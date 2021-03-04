35 C
Tax Tribunal orders Access Bank to remit N161.4m tax to Plateau Revenue Service

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The North Central Zone of the Tax Appeal Tribunal sitting in Jos the Plateau State capital has ordered Access Bank PLc to remit the undisputed sum of N161, 483, 590.68k being tax liability for the 2014 to 2019 tax years to the Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS).

The Tribunal reached this decision while ruling on an appeal brought before it by Access Bank PLC over tax  assessment made by Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS).

It would be recalled that the bank had in its appeal claimed that the assessment made to it in the sum of N537,196, 180.51k is excessive.

In the notice of appeal the bank through its Tax Consultant claimed that its liability is the sum of N161,482,590.68.

Delivering the ruling, Chairman of the Tribunal, Hon. Richard Bala noted  the disputed claims and thereafter ordered Access Bank PLC to pay the undisputed amount in the sum of N161,482,590.68k within 28 days from the date of the order; while parties avail themselves at the Tribunal on the disputed amount.

The matter has been adjourned to the 17th  March, 2021 for hearing.

