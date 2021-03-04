35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FG inaugurates FCCPC governing board, consumer protection tribunal

Tax Tribunal orders Access Bank to remit N161.4m…

Igbo youth group commends Adebanjo, others for supporting…

Family announces passage of notable journalist, Chief Uche…

CAS inspects ongoing NAF projects, advise personnel to…

MUN commend military, other security agencies for release…

You can’t pay people for stealing kids

Where is Murtala Nyako?

China strengthens cultural and tourism industry to better…

China’s consultative democracy full of dynamism

Cover

You can’t pay people for stealing kids

*It is a criminal system — Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government not to pay or go into any dialogue with bandits.

Obi spoke on yesterday at the unveiling and presentation of a book, “Communication and Media Studies, Multiple Perspectives”, written by Professor Chinyere Stella Okunna, at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka. 

He regretted that the only business that thrives in Nigeria at the moment is stealing of government’s money, banditry and kidnapping.

He said that the bad norms were the reason Nigeria is not making progress.

Obi said: “How do we go and negotiate and pay somebody – a bandit – when we have not paid those who are working. 

:We are owing those who have legitimately worked and we are negotiating and paying those who have stolen kids. It is a criminal system. It is important we walk away from it.

“Nigeria will not succeed if we continue asking bandits to come to a meeting and we are not calling professors to a meeting. That is why the country is where it is today. May God help Nigeria.

“The country will hardly become a successful country if bandits are considered above Intellectuals for a meeting by the federal government.”

The former vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was a Special Guest of Honour at the event, recalled that oil money used to be the major earner for Nigeria, saying that the world is moving away from oil.

According to him, the knowledge sector is the industry that is presently earning money.

“Prof. Okunna who we are celebrating today, I can tell you, earns less than a political thug.

“Nigeria prefers to pay bandits and dialogue with them than to pay or meet with resourceful and hard-working intellectuals.

“I never knew Prof. Okunna before I appointed her as Commissioner for Information, but I became interested in her when I saw her CV as a nominee.

“Many people protested her appointment because they said she was not a member of the party, but I remained resolute because I needed the right team to do the job,” Obi stated.

Earlier in his speech, the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Prof. Charles Esimone, said the university is working to be among the first 200th university in the world, saying that he has seen the vision.

He added: “It is achievable. It will take focus, innovation and a lot of hard work to achieve that. Excellence is the thing we should be celebrating in universities, innovation, scholarship and others.”

Prof. Okunna served as Commissioner for Information and Finance, then Chief of Staff during Obi’s eight-year tenure as Anambra State Governor. CREDIT: NEWS EXPRESS

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Alleged N900Billion Scam: Group Gives EFCC One Week To Arrest Prosecute/Yari Or Face Litigation

Editor

NDIC probes banks over N12bn fraud

Editor

Election Sequence: Presidency to break Senate ranks

Editor

Your indifference in Benue is alarming, PDP tells Buhari

Editor

Anambra, Obi congratulate first Igbo VC of UK varsity

Editor

NCC’s strategic plan will drive digital economy- Pantami

Editor

Gunmen kill village head, 5 others in Kaduna

Editor

FG spent N10.416trn on subsidy from 2006 to 2019 – Lai Mohammed

Editor

Former IGP, Balogun begs policemen to fully resume duty

Editor

Foreign loan: MDAs delay Senate’s Approval – Lawan

Editor

Terrorism: US offers N2.5bn for information on Shekau

Editor

Ohanaeze rejects court judgement against IPOB

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More