27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Northern elders laud Buhari’s marching order to Service…

Security intercept kidnap gang, intercept sophisticated weapons

Osinbajo, Anyim, Obi, Muhammed-Bande, Falana, others discuss patriotism,…

ITF is not a place for nepotism, tribalism,…

Insecurity: Ganduje Warns Against Politicizing FG’s No-fly-zone Order

On APC’s plot to take over Zamfara state…

BREAKING: Bandits attack Kaduna Airport, abduct staff, family…

Buhari, Osinbajo receive Covid-19 vaccine on live TV

Uche Ezechukwu: The Man Who Saw Tomorrow

Insecurity: Inter-Faith group appeals to CAN, others to…

Cover

BREAKING: Bandits attack Kaduna Airport, abduct staff, family members

By Ralph Christopher and Myke Uzendu 

Criminals suspected to be bandits (terrorists) and armed with dangerous weapons have reportedly attacked the staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Kaduna International Airport.

It is not yet clear how they gained access into the quarters, but residents of the neighbourhood within the presincts of the airport informed that some staff of FAAN who reside at the quarters but managed to escape, reported that some staff members and residents of the FAAN quarters along with their families have been abducted by the bandits.

One of the eyewitnesses, whose name was given as Abubakar Sani, put the number of those abducted at 11, among them a staff member of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), with his entire family, and a wife and kid of a staff of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

According to an insider who craved anonymity: “Two houses were attacked inside the quarters, and the criminals later moved to the airside of the airport around 2am today (Saturday).

“The situation is as bad as that. Many of us the villagers have left the village and have evacuated our families this morning. 

“Even the remaining airport staff are leaving for a safer place. The kind of gunshots we heard that night was very scary”.

When contacted, ASP Mohammed Jalige, the PPRO of Kaduna State Police Command, said he was not aware of the attack, but would make findings.

“I am attending a programme now. I will make my inquiries and get back to you later in the afternoon,” he said.

An official of FAAN who insisted he would not want his name mentioned because he does not have the official permission to speak, confirmed the attack.

He said: “Yes, there was an attack by bandits at the airport quarters around 2am. 

“There was an exchange of fire between the bandits and a combined team of the Army and Air Force operatives.

“They abducted 11 staff of some agencies, including their families. The bandits did not attack any part of the main airport – they only fled through a section during the exchange.

“Our national headquarters may give official statement anytime,” the official said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Gov. Ortom: Fulani has hidden agenda to over run Nigeria

Editor

How Community Police officers will be paid – FHQ

Editor

Covid -19: Nigeria records 10 new cases, 3 in FCT, 7 in Lagos

Editor

Buhari engages Ortom, Tor Tiv, Mark, others in Aso Rock

Editor

Exercise crocodile smile VI has nothing with #EndSARS protest – Musa

Editor

NHRC condemns violation of COVID-19 patients’ rights

Editor

*COVID-19 Palliative Measures Commendable But Issue Directives on Its Transparency – CNPP Tells Buhari*

Editor

Ganduje abolishes Almajiri system

Editor

Election Sequence Suit: FG accuses NASS of intimidation

Editor

COVID-19: AOPP disburses second tranche of palliatives in Aguobu-Owa

Editor

Constitution Review: Select items easily understood without creating problems- Osinbajo to panel

Editor

Court of Appeal appointments: ADF petitions Buhari, CJN

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More