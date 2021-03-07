38.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Bishop Ighele: A man of integrity, philanthropy

Ex-APGA presidential candidate tasks journalists on national unity

Ike Ekweremadu and the quest for state police

Chimezie advocates sustainability of Igbo language, plans scholarship…

Instill cultural values in your children, Educationist urges…

Vehicle Assembly: Sanwo-Olu seals agreement establishing vehicle assembly…

Rep Onyejeocha bankrolls WAEC fees of public schools…

Insecurity: No cause for alarm in our schools…

World Bank to construct 159 schools in Kaduna

Protecting our mangroves system help tackle global warming…

Cover

Buhari celebrates International Women’s Day with list of female appointees

By Chesa Chesa 

 President Muhammadu Buhari has marked the 2021 International Women’s Day (March 8) by releasing a reminder of the some he appointed into prominent positions in his government.

Theme for 2021 is “Choose to Challenge”, and the celebration provided “ample opportunity to reflect on how the President Muhammadu Buhari honours the womenfolk”, said a presidency statement on Sunday.

Signed by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the statement provided a checklist of 32 female appointees it called ‘The Buhari Women’, thus: 
1. Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning 
2. Sadiya Umar Farouq, Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development 
3. Pauline Tallen, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs 
4. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment 
5. Sharon Ikeazor, Honourable Minister of State for Environment 
6. Gbemisola Saraki, Honourable Minister of State for Transportation 
7. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Honourable Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 
8. Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation 
9. Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President 
10. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) 
11. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) 
12. Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) 
13. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson and CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission   
14. Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) 
15. Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO) 
16. Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission 
17. Jummai A.M. Audi, Chairperson, Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC) 
18. Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC)  
19. Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Nigeria 
20. Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/CEO, SERVICOM  
21. Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC) 
22. Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) 
23. Ronke Sokefun, Chairperson, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)  
24. Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 
25. Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) 
26. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 
27. Oge Modie, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Strategic Communications   
28. Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry (Oversees the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP)
29. Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank   
30. Omolola Abiola-Edewor, Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)  
31. Imaan Sulaiman–Ibrahim, Director-General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)  
32.Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, and INEC Federal Commissioner-nominee.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

North-East Insurgency: In 2 months we killed 1,429, captured 166 Boko Haram informants, Buratai tells Buhari

Editor

CHOGM: Don't lie, tell world leaders the true state of Nigeria, PDP tells Buhari

Editor

Breaking: Ize Iyamu wins APC Edo guber primary

Editor

NASS, ERA insists on renewable energy

Editor

Why killings, conflicts persist in Nigeria- Bishop Kaigama

Editor

Service Chiefs appointment illegal without NASS confirmation – Falana

Editor

2023: South east group set to unveil Igbo best eleven for presidency

Editor

Gambari assumes duty as Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Editor

Pope Francis appoints Kukah member of Vatican Human Development body

Editor

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala becomes sole candidate as South Korean withdraws

Editor

Assassination Alarm: FG docks Dino Melaye

Editor

APC crisis: Ekiti, Oyo APC faction reject Ajimobi’s reconciliation committee

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More