Ex-APGA presidential candidate tasks journalists on national unity

By Felix Khanoba

The former presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Retired Major General John Gbor, has advised Nigerian journalists to always give priority to news stories that will promote national unity and peaceful coexistence among the citizens.

 Gbor gave the advice when Arewa Journalists Forum paid him a courtesy call in Abuja.

The former presidential candidate, who expressed concern over recent developments across the country which are threatening the unity of the nation, said media professionals have a great role to play in ensuring the continuous corporate existence of Nigeria.

According to him, no nation can develop in an atmosphere of rancour and disunity.

He therefore stressed the need for journalists to support all efforts aimed at putting an end to kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other forms of insecurity hindering the progress of the country.

Retired Major General Gbor said the issue of balance, factual, in depth analysis and professional investigative reports should be tailored towards realizing the dreams of the nation founding fathers

He also urged all Nigerians to always embrace dialogue and give peace a chance to ensure a better and stronger Nigeria.

While admonishing political office holders and other politicians to shun corruption and divisive tendencies, the retired general, said the task of repositioning Nigeria required the collective support of everyone.

Earlier, the President of Arewa Journalists Forum, Mr Hassan Galadima commended the humanitarian services of Retired Major General Gbor through his Foundation

Mr Galadima pledged the Forum’s support to Retired Major General Gbor towards achieving his political programmes.

