Gov Ikpeazu commissions first Abia Computerized Vehicle Inspection Centre

There was joy in Abia state weekend when the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu commissioned the first Computerized Vehicle Inspection Centre at Aba , the commercial centre in the state.



Performing the ceremony, Governor Ikpeazu charged the operators to make the facility an enabler that would support the growth of the transport business in Abia State.



The Abia State governor, who noted that transport business should not be an obstacle to the economic development of the state, stated that a good transport system enhances trade and commerce, economic development and investment.



Governor Ikpeazu while charging transporters to be good ambassadors of the State, said that the facility has placed Abia State on the map of modern economic development.



He said that the project is an attempt to correct past anomalies, pointing out that the state has joined the league of states and cities that have international standards in vehicle inspection.



The Governor encouraged all transporters to find time to ensure that their vehicles are road-worthy by making use of the facility.



He urged the Police and other security agencies to support the operation of the facility and the Ministry of Transport to mount advocacy campaigns on the need for drivers to patronize the facility.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Abia State Ministry of Transport, Mrs. Ijeoma Okere thanked the Governor for the project, as well as the construction of many roads in Aba and urged Abians to make use of the facility.



She informed that the facility would boost the economy of the State and improve the IGR of the State.



Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abia State Computerized Vehicle Inspection Centre, Aba, Prince Segun Obayendo said that with the facility, Abia State has joined the league of States who have a shared commitment to reduce carnages on the roads to the barest minimum by the introduction of the computerized vehicle inspection service.



According to Obayendo, the facility will also operate the Drivers Testing Theory (DTT) to ensure that only certified drivers issued with drivers’ license by the Federal Road Safety Commission.



Explaining further, he said that the facility is a 2 lane Test Centre – Universal Test Lane and Light Goods Vehicle Lane with a capacity to inspect 150 vehicles daily within official working hours.



The MD of Abia State Computerized Vehicle Inspection Centre stated that the centre has the capacity to inspect trucks, tankers and trailers and assured that the centre in Aba is the first in the State with another one in Umuahia nearing completion.



He appreciated the Governor’s commitment to safety, saying that he has taken the bull by the horn and addressed one of the three major causes of accidents on the roads; accidents caused by defective vehicles and in compliance to the United Nations Module for Vehicle Inspection and Roadworthiness Issuance.



With the commissioning of the facility, roadworthiness certificate of vehicles would now be issued solely by the Computerized Vehicle Inspection Centre thus removing the activities of touts who divert government revenue.



The State Police Commissioner, CP Janet Agbede, Executive Chairman of Aba South LGA, Hon Clinton Ebere, Traditional Rulers and leaders of the major Transport Unions in the State – NURTW, RTEAN, NARTO and Cooperative Motor Union were present at the event.



The Abia State Computerized Vehicle Inspection Centre which is located at No. 11/13 Constitution Cresent, beside the Aba Fire Service Headquarters, in line with the mandate of the governor, will also provide free diagnostic scans for vehicles as part of the inspection services to be provided for the people.