Instill cultural values in your children, Educationist urges Nigerian parents

By Cyriacus Nnaji

An educationist and Proprietress of RONEC Schools, Aseese, Ogun State, Mrs. Ngozi Ejenavi, has urged parents across Nigeria to instill cultural values on their children to make the society a better place.

The Proprietress, who said this during the school Cultural Day, maintained that Nigerian culture cannot be equated with Western culture where people are allowed to do whatever they desire.

She said, “For too long, most parents have neglected the unique Nigerian culture where decency dominates the home front. Today, some Nigerian parents have soaked themselves in Western culture that they no longer feel ashamed living their adopted culture. Everywhere you go now, you see people dressed half naked particularly women who are supposed to instill our cultural values on the children. If a mother can go out practically naked, what do you expect from her children?

“Another major issue is that most children cannot speak their dialects fluently. They are not interested in our native food. They do whatever they like, and when you try to caution them, you’re called a local person.

“If we did not do anything now, our culture will die. Hence we use our Cultural Day as a school to teach the children the uniqueness of the Nigerian culture. We expect our parents to do same at home”.

Mrs Ejenavi therefore called on parents to do their best to change the narratives by raising their children culturally.

