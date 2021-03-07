Jubilation as Ebonyi sets aside N3b to empower youths

Youths in Ebonyi state weekend were in jubilation mood when news filtered in that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has set out N3 billion to empower the youths in the state – a fallout of the #EndSars protest.



Umahi made this known while addressing over 1,500 youths selected from the 13 local councils, during a youth summit at the Ecumenical Christian Centre, Abakaliki.



Umahi lamented the increasing razing of police stations in the region by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful and good intention of youths protesting police brutality.



He regretted the destruction of police stations and other public facilities built by the government to serve the people in the region and tasked them to cease further razing of the facilities.



Numerous police stations in the South East were set ablaze by youth organisations, especially in Ebonyi, where over 10 were razed and about five police officers killed.



The governor, however, vowed to work with all youth groups in the region, on the condition that they avert further killing of police officers and razing of police stations and public facilities.